Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Episodes
Stand-Up
Short Form
Shop Comedy Central
Apps
TV Schedule
Live TV
Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
View all providers
Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
Season 1 E 1 • 02/19/2017
Roy Wood Jr. tackles freeway protests, examines the origin of the blues and explains why the Confederate flag is sometimes helpful.
Show More
Watching
Full Ep
41:35
Sign in to Watch
Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
S1 • E1
Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
Roy Wood Jr. tackles freeway protests, examines the origin of the blues and explains why the Confederate flag is sometimes helpful.
02/19/2017
You may also like
1 Video
Trailer
00:15
Watch the Emmy-Winning Schitt's Creek from the Beginning
Get to know the Rose family. Watch the hit comedy Schitt's Creek every Friday starting at 8/7c.
10/03/2020