Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Gramps DeMamp Is Dead
Season 5 E 7 • 02/25/2015
Adam and his rambunctious father hijack Gramps DeMamp's funeral.
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Workaholics
S5 • E1
Dorm Daze
When the guys head to the North Rancho College Job Fair on business, Ders feuds with Coast Guard officers while Adam and Blake pursue their dreams elsewhere on campus.
01/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E2
Front-Yard Wrestling
In order to raise enough money for their rent, the guys create a public access wrestling show.
01/21/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E3
Speedo Racer
Ders is forced to revisit a traumatic event from his youth when Adam and Blake convince him to attend a reunion of his high school swim team.
01/28/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E4
Menergy Crisis
Blake declares war on Adam and Ders after they kick him out of their new band.
02/04/2015
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E5
Gayborhood
A wild night at a neighbor's house leads the guys to question the nature of their relationship.
02/11/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E6
Ditch Day
After agreeing to hand off a mysterious package for Karl, the guys stage an office-wide ditch day so that they can stay home and make the deal.
02/18/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E7
Gramps DeMamp Is Dead
Adam and his rambunctious father hijack Gramps DeMamp's funeral.
02/25/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E8
Blood Drive
The TelAmeriCorp employees become fiercely competitive during an office blood drive.
03/04/2015
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E9
Wedding Thrashers
Blake and Ders organize an early bachelor party to send off Adam after he's invited to be someone's wedding date.
03/11/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E10
Trivia Pursuits
The guys become involved in a high-stakes 80s movie trivia competition.
03/18/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E11
The Slump
After Alice deems Adam's past sales null and void, Blake and Ders fabricate fake leads to boost his spirits.
03/25/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Workaholics
S5 • E12
Peyote it Forward
The guys accept a babysitting gig without realizing that Adam has dosed their smoothies with peyote.
04/01/2015