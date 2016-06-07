@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, August 8, 2016
Season 3 E 140 • 08/08/2016
Jason Biggs, Beth Stelling and Hari Kondabolu list events for Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer, find new uses for a creepy Lucille Ball statue and sing #OlympicSongs.
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E130Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
25:18
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E131Extended - Thursday, July 7, 2016 - Uncensored
Another Period's Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome and Tom Lennon list cabinet roles for Snoop Dogg, #HistoricalSongs and dating advice in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/07/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E132Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser and Dave Holmes come up with video game-inspired pickup lines, spot a familiar verse in Melania Trump's speech and relay what they #OverheardAtRNC.
07/19/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E133Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Jon Heder, Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia make life-changing decisions for Jeb Bush, give #CrappyCompliments and bid on weird political merchandise on eBay.
07/20/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E134Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ramon Rivas, Dan St. Germain and April Richardson guess what Sarah Palin is up to these days, make #ApocalypseResolutions and catch Pokemon in strange locations.
07/21/2016
23:06
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E135Extended - Friday, July 22, 2016 - Uncensored
Paul Feig, Neil Casey and Milana Vayntrub chat with a Lyft driver, sum up #ComicConIn5Words and ask bad questions at a Comic-Con panel in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/22/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E136Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Chris Cubas, Sarah Tiana and Tony Hinchcliffe of Roast Battle comfort emotional Bernie Sanders supporters, share what they #OverheardAtDNC and lampoon stock-photo comedians.
07/26/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E137Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Kevin Smith, Kathryn Hahn and Matt Mira watch a remix of Hillary Clinton's historic moment at the Democratic National Convention, name #MotherhoodMovies and revisit the 90s.
07/27/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E138Thursday, July 28, 2016
Mike Birbiglia, Gillian Jacobs and Tami Sagher make up new campaign slogans for Hillary Clinton, list euphemisms Joe Biden would use and sum up the #HeatWaveIn4Words.
07/28/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E139Extended - Friday, July 29, 2016 - Uncensored
Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh investigate the campaign of alleged time traveling, dinosaur-fighting presidential candidate Andrew Basiago in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/29/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E140Monday, August 8, 2016
08/08/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E141Tuesday, August 9, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Emily Heller and Steve Agee make up lawsuits against movies, pay tribute to late Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe and explain how to #QuitYourJobIn5Words.
08/09/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E142Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Jimmy Pardo, David Krumholtz and Doug Benson read fired-up tweets from the Secret Service, discover a Pokestop shortage in Norway and list reasons #VacationSuckedBecause.
08/10/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E144Monday, August 15, 2016
Yakov Smirnoff, Flula Borg and Maeve Higgins suggest ways to avoid a lawsuit, list recently broken ancient records and #OneWordOffMovieQuotes.
08/15/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E145Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Maz Jobrani, Gina Yashere and Jon Dore battle it out in night two of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.
08/16/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E146Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Jimmy O. Yang, Francisco Ramos and Milana Vayntrub battle it out for a spot in the finals of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Medals.
08/17/2016
22:51
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E147Extended - Thursday, August 18, 2016 - Uncensored
Finalists Flula Borg, Gina Yashere and Milana Vayntrub vie for the gold in @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition in this extended, uncensored episode.
08/18/2016
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E148Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Kyle Kinane, Ron Funches and Tiffany Haddish explain Hillary Clinton's coughing fit, sum up #HighSchoolIn5Words and create commercials for obscure colleges.
09/06/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E149Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Adam Goldberg, Mary Lynn Rajskub and James Davis list #PieSciFi, reenact Patton Oswalt and Martin Shkreli's Twitter feud and invent Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories.
09/07/2016
24:38
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E150Extended - Thursday, September 8, 2016 - Uncensored
Esther Povitsky and the Sklar Brothers get sarcastic about North Korea, examine a Donald Trump-shaped cloud and name #OneLetterOffSports in this extended, uncensored episode.
09/08/2016
