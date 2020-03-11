The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates
Season 26 E 31 • 11/19/2020
Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E21November 3, 2020 - Live Coverage of Election Night
In this one-hour special, Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide live Election Night coverage as America braces itself to find out who will win the Trump-Biden presidential race.
11/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E22November 4, 2020 - Geraldo Cadava & Evan Osnos
Roy Wood Jr. gives up on polls over the unexpected closeness of Election 2020, Trevor talks to "The Hispanic Republican" author Geraldo Cadava, and Evan Osnos discusses his book "Joe Biden."
11/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E23November 5, 2020 - Soledad O'Brien
Coronavirus cases soar in the U.S., Michael Kosta learns about potential post-election chaos, and Soledad O'Brien discusses problematic punditry and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E24November 9, 2020 - Ruby Bridges & Anthony Anderson
President Trump refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden, activist Ruby Bridges discusses her book "This Is Your Time," and actor Anthony Anderson talks about his role on "black-ish."
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E25November 10, 2020 - Lenny Kravitz
GOP leaders back President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, Trevor breaks down the history of presidential concession speeches, and Lenny Kravitz discusses his book "Let Love Rule."
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E26November 11, 2020 - Halsey
Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E27November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker
Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E28November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E29November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart
Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E30November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn
Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E32November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry
Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E33December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez
President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E34December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E35December 3, 2020 - Ludacris
Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's potential pardons for his offspring, Roy Wood Jr. examines 2020's streaming media surge, and Ludacris discusses his educational initiative KidNation.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E36December 7, 2020 - Method Man
Trevor examines Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff elections, Jaboukie Young-White takes a retrospective look at the year in music, and Method Man talks about "Power Book II: Ghost."
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E37December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta Rhymes
Ronny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E38December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E39December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston
Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Republicans Accept Biden's Victory & William Barr Resigns
Republican leaders belatedly acknowledge Joe Biden's White House victory, and Attorney General William Barr steps down after falling out of favor with President Trump.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - "A Promised Land"
Barack Obama talks about his memoir "A Promised Land," encouraging young people to remain optimistic in the face of daunting challenges, and his respect for German chancellor Angela Merkel.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Cannibal Sandwiches & Major Bugs in "Cyberpunk 2077"
Wisconsinites are discouraged from their Christmas tradition of eating raw beef sandwiches, and the video game "Cyberpunk 2077" suffers glitches that include images of penises and breasts.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - A Knack for Roasting & Post-Presidential Life
Barack Obama reflects on his formidable roasting skills, whether life after the White House leaves him frustrated and how he's continuing to forge his legacy.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - Black Lives Matter and "Defund the Police"
Barack Obama gives his glowing take on the Black Lives Matter movement, clarifies his criticism of the slogan "defund the police" and argues that Republicans have become a minority party.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - Nurturing Future Leaders and Democracy Abroad
Barack Obama discusses the goals of his many leadership programs around the world, the global influence of American-style democratic values and grappling with the dilemmas of war.
12/15/2020
