The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 16, 2015 - Will Smith
Season 21 E 38 • 12/16/2015
Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E27November 19, 2015 - David Rees
Mike Huckabee equates Syrian refugees with food, a lone Missourian decides the fate of her district's sales tax, and David Rees talks about "Going Deep with David Rees."
11/19/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E28November 30, 2015 - Spike Lee
Donald Trump mocks a handicapped reporter, Jordan Klepper weighs in on a shooting at Planned Parenthood, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses "Chi-Raq."
11/30/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E29December 1, 2015 - Nick Cannon
World leaders head to Paris for the COP21 climate conference, Jessica Williams searches for a hoverboard that actually flies, and Nick Cannon discusses the film "Chi-Raq."
12/01/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E30December 2, 2015 - Lupita Nyong'o
Hacking activist group Anonymous declares war on ISIS, Jordan Klepper examines the food industry, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Eclipsed."
12/02/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E31December 3, 2015 - Idris Elba
President Obama addresses a mass shooting in Southern California, Ted Cruz releases hours of raw footage from filming campaign ads, and Idris Elba discusses "Luther."
12/03/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E32December 7, 2015 - Jon Stewart
MSNBC ransacks the home of terrorism suspects on live TV, and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returns to shame Congress into renewing health care for 9/11 first responders.
12/07/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E33December 8, 2015 - Tom Perez
Donald Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Hasan Minhaj examines white conservative extremists, and Labor Secretary Tom Perez discusses the middle class.
12/08/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E34December 9, 2015 - Marion Cotillard
Ronny Chieng looks on the bright side of global warming, Adam Lowitt breaks down a GOP presidential forum at a Jewish league, and Marion Cotillard discusses "Macbeth."
12/09/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E35December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan
Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
12/10/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E36December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen
ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
12/14/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E39December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell
The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
12/17/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E40January 4, 2016 - David Cross
A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
01/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E41January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler
Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
01/05/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E42January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson
President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
01/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E43January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed
Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
01/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E44January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn
Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
01/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E45January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld
Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E46January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley
President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
01/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E47January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube
The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
01/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E48January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi
A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
01/18/2016
