At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 4 E 39 • 12/15/2016

Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E29
Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
11/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E30
Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Matt Goldich predict what Mitt Romney would say to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet, list #MillennialMusicals and rewrite book titles.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E31
Extended - Thursday, December 1, 2016 - Uncensored

Noel Fielding, Kristen Schaal and Rich Fulcher get duped by fake news, #MakeAMovieCold and create historical clickbait headlines in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/01/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E32
Monday, December 5, 2016

Dave Hill, Steve Agee and J Mascis guess the reason behind a man's joyful meltdown, #AddASongRuinAMovie and spread the word about how to survive the horrors of global warming.
12/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E33
Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Sam Morril, Janelle James and Mike Lawrence create new Grammy categories, predict what Donald Trump's next tweet will be and try out awkward #HolidayPickUpLines.
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E34
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Jon Gabrus, Mamrie Hart and Joe Randazzo name Donald Trump's least favorite lists, guess what The Weather Channel will get fired up about next and make up #RichBooks.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E35
Extended - Thursday, December 8, 2016 - Uncensored

Ali Siddiq, Nate Fernald and Erica Rhodes guess the outcome of strange local crimes, sum up #ChristmasIn3Words and navigate with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E36
Monday, December 12, 2016

Reggie Watts, James Adomian and Morgan Murphy seduce Uber drivers, make up #HipHopFood and answer questions about bad holiday light displays.
12/12/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E37
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
12/13/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E38
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E39
Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored

Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/15/2016
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E40
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Jonah Ray, Laurie Kilmartin and Doug Benson revisit Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance, compose #WinterSongs and make celebrity resolutions for 2017.
01/03/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E41
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kyle Kinane and Ron Funches propose new state laws, guess the use of a bizarre new product and name #MonkeyMovies to toast the 500th episode of @midnight.
01/04/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E42
Extended - Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Uncensored

Affion Crockett, Amanda Seales and Marcella Arguello make New Year's resolutions, imagine #HealthierCelebs and offer money-saving tips in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/05/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E43
Monday, January 9, 2017

Dan Bakkedahl, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski toast the iPhone's anniversary, write taglines for the nonexistent movie "Hidden Fences" and #AddHistoryImproveAMovie.
01/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E44
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Katie O'Brien, Flula Borg and Ify Nwadiwe find tech jobs for Barack Obama, guess how Canadian ownership will change American Apparel and make up #HipHopHarryPotter.
01/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E45
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Matt Kirshen, Emily Fleming and Rhys Darby anticipate Donald Trump's classy inaugural celebration, create a fashion line for brunch-loving men and #RuinAToy.
01/11/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E46
Extended - Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Uncensored

Jamie Lee, Brian Moses and Michelle Buteau marvel at a Windows 95 tutorial, list #DogCelebs and bring backup artists into the spotlight in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E47
Monday, January 16, 2017

Josie Long, John Hodgman and Eugene Mirman predict what the FBI will tweet next, #MakeABookAmerican and pinpoint the signs of fake news articles.
01/16/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E48
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Megan Gailey, Jak Knight and Rory Scovel help Betty White celebrate her 95th birthday, predict Obama's last-minute orders before he leaves office and make up #TechCelebs.
01/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E49
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi and Judah Friedlander create cinematic 2020 campaign slogans for Donald Trump, interpret Japanese toilet symbols and make up #SexyPolitics.
01/18/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1
Tooning Out the News Is Coming to Comedy Central

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the critically acclaimed animated news series, is moving to Comedy Central starting October 5 after The Daily Show.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021