Behind Amy Schumer
Amy Onstage - Uncensored
Season 1 E 5 • 11/01/2018
Amy notes the differences between male and female comedians and riffs with everyone from her cab driver to audience members.
More
Watching
Full Ep
05:11
Behind Amy SchumerS1 • E1Go Behind the Scenes with Amy - Uncensored
Amy gives a behind-the-scenes look at how Inside Amy Schumer came together and previews material from her stand-up set.
04/29/2015
Full Ep
04:09
Behind Amy SchumerS1 • E2The Writers' Room - Uncensored
Amy introduces the comedians in her writers' room, including Jessi Klein, Tig Notaro and Gabe Liedman.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
05:15
Behind Amy SchumerS1 • E3Amy Goes to Vegas - Uncensored
While in Las Vegas with her sister Kim, Amy asks where she can get an AIDS test, refuses to let Kim hold her hair back and zings a rowdy audience member.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
03:09
Behind Amy SchumerS1 • E4Making Inside Amy Schumer - Uncensored
Amy and her team kick off shooting the show, taking on everything from puppies to 1930s porn stars.
11/01/2018
