The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - March 29, 2017 - Residente

Season 22 E 90 • 03/29/2017

President Trump rolls back coal industry regulations, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. update their Third Month Mania brackets, and Residente discusses his eponymous documentary.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E79
March 8, 2017 - Tressie McMillan Cottom

The GOP unveils a disastrous replacement for Obamacare, Michelle Wolf details Ivanka Trump's problematic brand of feminism, and Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Lower Ed."
03/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E80
March 9, 2017 - Alynda Segarra

Trevor and Jordan Klepper sing to "forgotten" Americans, Team Trump threatens to erase climate data, and Alynda Segarra discusses Hurray for the Riff Raff's "The Navigator."
03/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E82
March 15, 2017 - Jesse Williams

Trevor breaks down Paul Ryan and President Trump's health care bill, Ronny Chieng looks at the downside of smart technology, and Jesse Williams chats about "Grey's Anatomy."
03/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E83
March 16, 2017 - Donna Brazile

Dutch voters reject far-right prime minister candidate Geert Wilders, Gina Yashere examines how the U.K. is faring post-Brexit, and Donna Brazile discusses Democratic policy.
03/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E84
March 20, 2017 - Bassem Youssef

Trevor looks at Fox News's influence in the White House, the FBI and NSA dispute President Trump's wiretapping claims, and Bassem Youssef discusses "Revolution for Dummies."
03/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2017 - Dahlia Lithwick

Trevor runs through the busy news day, Jordan Klepper looks into President Trump's 2020 bid, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing.
03/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E86
Extended - March 22, 2017 - Michael Pena

SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch faces his Senate confirmation hearing, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. enter another round of Third Month Mania, and Michael Pena discusses "CHIPS."
03/22/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E87
March 23, 2017 - Zara Larsson

The GOP halts the vote on its Obamacare replacement bill, Ronny Chieng researches the dangers of dating in Australia, and Zara Larsson discusses her album "So Good."
03/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E88
March 27, 2017 - John Singleton

The Best F#@king News Team figures out who's to blame for the GOP's failed health care bill, President Trump lies about going golfing, and John Singleton discusses "Rebel."
03/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E89
March 28, 2017 - Helene Cooper

Roy Wood Jr. militarizes Meals on Wheels, Devin Nunes shares classified information in an investigation on President Trump, and Helene Cooper discusses "Madame President."
03/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E91
Extended - March 30, 2017 - Chris Hayes

Paul Ryan laughs off an attack from Donald Trump, Michelle Wolf explains why Rachel Dolezal shouldn't try to pass as Black, and Chris Hayes discusses "A Colony in a Nation."
03/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E92
April 3, 2017 - Willie Parker

Accused sexual predator President Trump honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Roy Wood Jr. explains Black Twitter, and Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book "Life's Work."
04/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E93
April 4, 2017 - Chelsea Handler

Trevor examines Jared Kushner's extensive White House responsibilities, Turkey votes on whether to become a dictatorship, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
04/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E94
April 5, 2017 - Michelle Rodriguez

Pepsi pulls its tone-deaf ad featuring Kendall Jenner, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj reveal Donald Trump's best tweet, and Michelle Rodriguez talks "The Fate of the Furious."
04/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E95
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper

The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
04/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E96
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and Blackness at the Oscars.
04/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E97
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng

The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
04/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E98
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
04/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E99
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj

The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
04/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E100
Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee

Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
04/17/2017
