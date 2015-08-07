Why? with Hannibal Buress
Hannibal Approaches the Finish Line While Wearing a Deep V-Neck T-Shirt
Season 1 E 7 • 08/19/2015
Hannibal investigates the Illuminati, engages in deep conversations with some cute kids, reenacts a dramatic event and welcomes musical guest King Los.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E18th of July Celebration!
Hannibal Buress confronts a famous internet troll, finds a new way to deal with cops and celebrates the 8th of July.
07/08/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E2Get the F Out of Here
Hannibal talks about how the California drought has affected the adult film industry, tells celebrities to f**k off and points out a strange commonality in rap songs.
07/15/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E3Hannibal Goes to a PETA Protest
Hannibal tempts vegans at a PETA protest, interviews the shark that ruined a surfing competition and enjoys a musical performance from Thundercat and Open Mike Eagle.
07/22/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E4Hannibal Has Beef
Hannibal reacts to Hulk Hogan's racist rant, shares his tips for police conduct, takes to the streets to talk about hip hop and welcomes musical guest Jean Grae.
07/29/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E5Hannibal Converses Calmly with a Dentist and a Lion
Hannibal touches on topical issues, including Cecil the Lion and the Republican presidential candidates, and welcomes musical guests Two Fresh, Joey Purp and Towkio.
08/05/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E6Hannibal Goes to Hell to Find Out What's in That Bag
Hannibal asks people if they'd want Obama to run for a third term, is told he's going to hell, and welcomes a special mystery guest and a musical performance from Thundercat.
08/12/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Why? with Hannibal BuressS1 • E7Hannibal Approaches the Finish Line While Wearing a Deep V-Neck T-Shirt
Hannibal investigates the Illuminati, engages in deep conversations with some cute kids, reenacts a dramatic event and welcomes musical guest King Los.
08/19/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021