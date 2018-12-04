The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 1, 2018 - Antoinette Robertson
Season 23 E 105 • 05/01/2018
Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump are leaked to the press, Michael Kosta chats with a 27th Amendment hero, and Antoinette Robertson discusses "Dear White People."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E95April 12, 2018 - Karlie Kloss
A rumor surfaces that President Trump secretly had a child with a former employee, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Fair Housing Act, and Karlie Kloss discusses Kode With Klossy.
04/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E96Extended - April 16, 2018 - Alex Wagner
NASA scientists send human sperm into space, ex-FBI Director James Comey hurls shade at President Trump on "20/20," and journalist Alex Wagner discusses her book "Futureface."
04/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E97Extended - April 17, 2018 - Eric Holder
The IRS gives taxpayers an extra day to file, Sean Hannity downplays his relationship with Michael Cohen, and Former Attorney General Eric Holder sits down with Trevor.
04/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E98Extended - April 18, 2018 - Chelsea Clinton
A train filled with human waste from New York City riles Alabamians, Desi Lydic examines the "raw water" trend, and Chelsea Clinton discusses "She Persisted Around the World."
04/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E99April 19, 2018 - Thandie Newton
Puerto Rico experiences a massive power outage, Trevor highlights misadventures of "good guys with guns," and Thandie Newton discusses her role on "Westworld."
04/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E100Extended - April 23, 2018 - Tracy Morgan
Donald Trump allegedly lied in order to get on the Forbes 400 list in 1982, Kanye West tweets controversial remarks about racism, and Tracy Morgan discusses "The Last O.G."
04/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E101Extended - April 24, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
President Trump cozies up to French President Emmanuel Macron, strippers compete with bartenders in New York City, and author Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
04/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E102April 25, 2018 - Christina Hendricks & Ricardo Rossello
Controversy swirls around Trump's pick for VA secretary, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello discusses post-Maria recovery, and Christina Hendricks talks about "Good Girls."
04/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E103Extended - April 26, 2018 - James Forman Jr.
North Korea's nuclear testing site collapses, President Trump launches into an unhinged tirade on "Fox & Friends," and author James Forman Jr. discusses "Locking Up Our Own."
04/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E104April 30, 2018 - Kevin Young
President Trump takes credit for a summit between the two Koreas, Michelle Wolf sparks outrage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Kevin Young discusses "Brown."
04/30/2018
05/01/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E106Extended - May 2, 2018 - Michael Hayden
Donald Trump is accused of faking his doctor's note, Kanye West comes under fire for saying slavery was "a choice," and Michael Hayden discusses "The Assault on Intelligence."
05/02/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E107Extended - May 3, 2018 - David Blaine
Rudy Giuliani lights a fire under the Stormy Daniels scandal, Lewis Black sounds off about midterm primary battles, and magician David Blaine chats about "David Blaine Live."
05/03/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E108May 7, 2018 - Ronan Farrow
An NHL player goes on a face-licking spree, Michael Kosta breaks down Rudy Giuliani's defense strategy for President Trump, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "War on Peace."
05/07/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E109Extended - May 8, 2018 - Jon Meacham
President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces sexual abuse allegations, and Jon Meacham discusses "The Soul of America."
05/08/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E110Extended - May 9, 2018 - Diane Guerrero
Don Blankenship loses his Senate primary bid in West Virginia, Trevor highlights gun-happy police officers, and Diane Guerrero discusses her memoir "In the Country We Love."
05/09/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E111Extended - May 10, 2018 - Joaquin Castro
A black Yale student is interrogated by police for napping, Desi Lydic investigates a refugee flow from the U.S. to Canada, and Rep. Joaquin Castro sits down with Trevor.
05/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E112May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall
President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E113May 15, 2018 - Gayle King
President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E114Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews
Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E115Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2
In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
