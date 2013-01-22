Bro-Dependent






Bro-Dependent
S1 • E1
Tacos - Uncensored

When Anderson and Zac cross paths at a taco stand, a brotastic reunion ensues.
01/22/2013
Full Ep
03:51

Bro-Dependent
S1 • E2
Skype - Uncensored

The bros video chat with Anderson's straitlaced brother and his wife.
01/23/2013
Full Ep
02:55

Bro-Dependent
S1 • E3
Marty - Uncensored

Zac and Anderson learn some hard truths from their shared hookup buddy.
01/24/2013
Full Ep
02:28

Bro-Dependent
S1 • E4
Gym - Uncensored

Zac and Anderson pump iron and drink spiked smoothies at the gym.
01/25/2013
Full Ep
04:37

Bro-Dependent
S1 • E5
Funeral - Uncensored

Anderson delivers a eulogy for his recently deceased father.
01/26/2013
Full Ep
05:04

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E1
The Fight - Uncensored

Zac and Anderson get in a huge fight while playing racquetball after Zac confesses that he's falling in love with Anderson's sister.
05/01/2015
Full Ep
04:10

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E2
A Bro Apart - Uncensored

In the aftermath of their big falling-out, Zac auditions for a role on a soap opera and Anderson interviews for a job at Lids.
05/02/2015
Full Ep
04:54

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E3
Business Opportunity - Uncensored

Anderson interrupts a photo shoot for Zac's soap opera to pitch an idea for a new energy drink.
05/03/2015
Full Ep
04:54

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E4
Quatro Cotton Commercial - Uncensored

Zac stars in a commercial for Anderson's new OxyContin-infused energy drink.
05/04/2015
Full Ep
04:49

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E5
Long Way Down - Uncensored

Anderson looks for a way to buy OxyContin in bulk so that he can keep his business afloat, and Zac proposes to Caroline.
05/05/2015
Full Ep
04:21

Bro-Dependent
S2 • E6
The Deal - Uncensored

Zac and Anderson turn to a drug dealer to source the OxyContin for their new energy drink.
05/06/2015
