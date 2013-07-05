Inside Amy Schumer

A Chick Who Can Hang

Season 2 E 3 • 04/15/2014

Amy gets in touch with her masculine side, has a meltdown while on the phone with the cable company and interviews a former phone sex operator.

Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E2
Real Sext

Amy tries to figure out sexting, visits a testicle-themed restaurant and interviews a stripper.
05/07/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E3
A Porn Star Is Born

A group of friends can't accept compliments, and Amy quits her job as a porn star.
05/14/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E5
Gang Bang

Tig's cancer gives Amy an excuse to cancel plans, and a gang bang is planned for feminist reasons.
05/28/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E6
Meth Lab

Slap Chef slaps the food out of your dumb mouth, and Amy tries to maintain her makeover.
06/04/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E7
Unpleasant Truths

Amy has multiple personalities, loses it on her boyfriend and gets molested.
06/11/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E8
Clown Panties

A terminally ill child gets roasted, and Amy catches her boyfriend cheating.
06/18/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E9
Terrible People

Cat Park is a safe haven for cats and owners, and Amy and a psychic conjure Dave Attell.
06/25/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S1 • E10
Sex Tips

Amy wakes up in bed with two guys, searches for the perfect sex tip and competes on a reality show.
07/02/2013
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E1
You Would Bang Her?

A focus group of guys weighs in on the show, God helps Amy through a herpes scare, and a new secretary struggles to keep people from barging into her boss's office.
04/01/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E2
I'm So Bad

Amy promotes a spicy new snack for teens, shares binge-eating shame stories with her friends and tries to have pity sex with a prom loser.
04/08/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E4
Boner Doctor

Amy checks into an extremely temperamental hotel, goes to a couples counseling session led by Chrissy Teigen and shops for her future body.
04/22/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E5
Allergic to Nuts

Amy lands a gig as the voice of Frumpy the Dumpy Meerkat, gets serious about her nut allergy and sleeps with a magician.
04/29/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E6
Down for Whatever

Amy encounters supernatural forces in her hotel, causes a drunken scene at a wedding and has her dream breakup come true.
05/06/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E7
Slow Your Roll

Amy consults a celebrity nutritionist, feels uncomfortable about her new boyfriend's collection of inkblot tests and sells glasses to serial killers.
05/13/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E8
Tyler Perry's Episode

Amy debates which movie to watch with her boyfriend, promotes a gel that helps with low estrogen levels and interviews a former flight attendant.
05/20/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E9
Raise a Glass

Amy competes in a drunk cooking competition, holds a press conference to address a disastrous bachelorette party and delivers an obnoxious wedding toast.
05/27/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E10
Slut-Shaming

Amy prepares to have sex, appears as a contestant on "Who's More Over Their Ex?" and holds a press conference to address allegations of misconduct.
06/03/2014
Inside Amy Schumer
S3 • E1
Last F**kable Day

Amy raps about butts, learns what happens to women in Hollywood when they get older and tries out an arduous new birth control regimen.
04/21/2015
Inside Amy Schumer
S3 • E2
Cool with It

Amy goes to a strip club, appears in a self-affirming music video and supports her boyfriend's rap dreams.
04/28/2015
Inside Amy Schumer
S3 • E3
12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer

A jury made up entirely of men debate whether or not Amy is hot enough to be on TV.
05/05/2015
