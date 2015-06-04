@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Season 2 E 94 • 04/22/2015
Kerri Kenney-Silver and the Sklar Brothers guess what YouTube's last video ever might be, describe #EarthIn3Words and come up with inoffensive frat party themes.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E84Monday, April 6, 2015
Justin Willman, Jade Catta-Preta and Doug Benson imagine #MyTombstoneIn5Words, announce bizarre sporting events and come up with overly specific automatic text replies.
04/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E85Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Jessimae Peluso, Adam Ray and Andrew Santino learn about new Rand Paul campaign merchandise, #RuinADrink and list irrational fears that parents have about the Internet.
04/07/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E86Wednesday, April 8, 2015
Will Forte, Kristen Schaal and Horatio Sanz write pickup lines for an oversexed rodent, list #BirdBands and retitle bizarre performance-art pieces.
04/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E87Extended - Thursday, April 9, 2015 - Uncensored
In this extended and uncensored episode, Jamie Lee, Matt McCarthy and Pete Holmes come up scenes for the "Avengers" sequel, list #AstronautProblems and translate for R2-D2.
04/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E88Monday, April 13, 2015
Arden Myrin, Guy Branum and Mike Lawrence make up spoilers for the new "Terminator" sequel, list #CollegeMovies and come up with job skills for questionable LinkedIn users.
04/13/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E89Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Adam Cayton-Holland and Kurt Braunohler guess what group now has access to medical marijuana, describe their #5WordMoneyProblems and play Never Have I Ever.
04/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E90Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar and Chris D'Elia learn the truth about Dennis Quaid's meltdown, list #Bandwiches and come up with frequently asked questions about Coachella.
04/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E91Extended - Thursday, April 16, 2015 - Uncensored
Tim Minchin, Rich Fulcher and Rhys Darby learn about a racy museum exhibit, #AddBlartImproveAMovie and list awful government domain names in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E92Monday, April 20, 2015
Steve Agee, Ron Funches and T.J. Miller play F/M/K with blockbuster movies, come up with #420Regrets and list some of TIME magazine's 100 Least Influential People.
04/20/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E93Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Jimmy Pardo, David O'Doherty and Maria Bamford list #DepressingTVReboots, name alcohol-inspired works of art and come up with podcasts that would never win awards.
04/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E94Wednesday, April 22, 2015
04/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E95Extended - Thursday, April 23, 2015 - Uncensored
Randall Park, Sam Richardson and Jordan Morris list #XtremeShakespeare works, guess which campaign ads are real and name awful hairstyles on this extended, uncensored episode.
04/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E96Monday, April 27, 2015
Tom Rhodes, Kevin Pollak and Eddie Izzard write taglines for a macabre sex toy, list #EuropeanSuperheroes and come up with alternative meanings for the acronym "BFF."
04/27/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E97Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Stephen Tobolowsky, Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson of Big Time in Hollywood, FL, talk trash as 90s rockers, list #BroBroadway musicals and guess which bad tattoos are real.
04/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E98Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.
04/29/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E99Extended - Thursday, April 30, 2015 - Uncensored
Nate Bargatze, Steve Rannazzisi and Nikki Glaser learn about a hipster dino, define #CountryMusicIn5Words and list Kentucky Derby horses in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/30/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E100Monday, May 4, 2015
Grace Helbig, Paul F. Tompkins and John Hodgman #DumbDownABook, learn about unfashionable dads, guess which awful commercials are real and list extremely British baby names.
05/04/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E101Tuesday, May 5, 2015
Jon Gabrus, Eugene Cordero and Matt Besser ask Diddy red carpet questions, list #DrunkSongs, guess which DIY videos are real and write original storylines for "The Simpsons."
05/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E102Wednesday, May 6, 2015
Heather Anne Campbell, Jeff B. Davis and Dan Harmon learn about creepy talking dolls, list #VideoGameSitcoms and come up with soon-to-be canceled television shows.
05/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E103Extended - Thursday, May 7, 2015 - Uncensored
Jen Kirkman, Colton Dunn and Blaine Capatch learn about Japan's cry rooms, #AddMomRuinAMovie and list events for a cat-lover's convention in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/07/2015
