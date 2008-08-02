Comedy Central Presents
Kirk Fox
Season 12 E 19 • 03/21/2008
Kirk Fox weighs in on tantric sex, describes his Navy SEAL brother (who, ironically, is afraid of sea lions) and ponders glassblowing mishaps.
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E10Nick Thune
Nick Thune performs a song about chatting online with his first love, describes masturbating in front of his roommate and recalls watching his friend smoke pot for research.
02/08/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E9"My First Time"
Michael Ian Black, Bonnie McFarlane, Mike Birbiglia and Michael Showalter relive their first stand-up sets.
02/08/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E11Bonnie McFarlane
Bonnie McFarlane examines political correctness in comedy, weighs in on being a stepmom and recalls performing for a woman who may have lied about having a serious illness.
02/15/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E12Rich Vos
Rich Vos describes watching "To Catch a Predator," dealing with incompetent hotel workers and working in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
02/15/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E13Lavell Crawford
Lavell Crawford details his struggle to lose weight, tells stories about his mother and describes his misadventures while jet skiing.
02/22/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E14Comedy Central Presents Joe Matarese
Joe Matarese details his many struggles, from a tendency to self-diagnosis to the challenges of concieving a child to his own insecurities.
02/29/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E15Big Jay Oakerson
Big Jay Oakerson explains his taste in women, describes how Maury Povich announces paternity test results and breaks down "To Catch a Predator."
02/29/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E16Juston McKinney
Juston McKinney addresses the uncommon spelling of his name, recalls working as a cop in a small town in Maine and explains why his wife's best friend thinks he's gay.
03/14/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E17Nick Griffin
Nick Griffin examines the merits of alcohol, reflects on his divorce and explains why he doesn't need a camera phone.
03/14/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E18Chad Daniels
Chad Daniels talks about running into an ex at his high school reunion, notable Bible verses and old people who waste precious resources.
03/21/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E20Dan Mintz
Dan Mintz talks about his dating anxieties, getting inspiration from Native American culture and the storied life of director Roman Polanski.
03/28/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E21Brian Posehn
Brian Posehn explains how to pass the fart buck, silently communicate with metalheads and discipline a dog that doesn't respect personal boundaries.
03/28/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E22Robert Kelly
Robert Kelly talks about his contentious bathroom habits, attending therapy and how good his girlfriend is at fighting.
04/04/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E23Billy Gardell
Billy Gardell shares his parenting tips: first, teach kids hide and seek before text messaging; second, less bike safety gear; finally, lock the door when they play outside.
04/04/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E24Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder airs his resentment about Canadian stereotypes, shares the upside of being ethnically ambiguous and discusses his failed attempt to educate a bully.
04/11/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E1Kurt Metzger
Kurt Metzger discusses Ben & Jerry's versus Haagen-Dazs, New York City's rich culinary scene and how to handle STD test anxiety.
01/09/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E2Doug Benson
Doug Benson justifies his love of keeping his socks on during sex, his hatred of imagined Famous Amos knockoff cookies and his adoration of marijuana.
01/09/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E3Anthony Jeselnik
Anthony Jeselnik discusses the best Christmas present, relationship needs and drawing the line at paying his grandma's ransom.
01/16/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E4Brian Scolaro
Brian Scolaro discusses the ways he might die, his evasive approach to weight loss and what makes a good waiter at an Italian restaurant.
01/16/2009
