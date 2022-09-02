Fairview

COVID Party

Season 1 E 1 • 02/09/2022

Mayor Kelly fights through the bummer of a major COVID-19 surge by hosting the ultimate football watch party, and Beef gets into hot water when his mom catches him messing with vaccines.

22:24

21:23

Fairview
S1 • E2
Cancel Culture

The locals of Fairview fight to keep their signature song when its singer is caught up in a controversy, while Breckman hatches a plan to become so successful he can never be canceled.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Fairview
S1 • E3
Fulfillment

Fed up with the horrible working conditions at the Omni Fulfillment Center, Fairview residents open OnlyFans accounts, and Todd's new career drives a wedge between him and his family.
02/23/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Fairview
S1 • E4
Crime Spike

The townsfolk get whipped into a frenzy over media reports of a crime wave, and Mayor Kelly approves a massive increase of police funding to get out of a marriage proposal.
03/02/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Fairview
S1 • E5
Critical Race Theory

Terrified by the prospect of learning historical facts about discrimination, the townsfolk launch a mission to stop a delivery of three library books.
03/09/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Fairview
S1 • E6
Crypto

A Luck Dragon arrives and promises prosperity to anyone willing to go all in on crypto, and when everyone buys into the cool new currency, some of Fairview's residents get very rich.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Fairview
S1 • E7
Climate Catastrophe

When the kids of Fairview start protesting climate change, the adults brainstorm ways to appease their demands without making the slightest compromise, and Beef finds his loyalties divided.
03/23/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Fairview
S1 • E8
Moral Anarchy

Pastor Marv institutes a strict new moral code to combat Fairview's debauchery, though Mayor Kelly isn't sure old-fashioned repression is the answer, and Todd struggles to bond with Ashley.
03/30/2022
