Obama's Other Daughters
Deez Thrones: The Black Women of "Game of Thrones" - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 05/17/2019
The Black women of Westeros aren't exactly thrilled to fight in Jon Snow's war.
05/17/2019
Obama's Other DaughtersS1 • E2Short Kings: An Anthem for Short Guys (Official Music Video)
Obama’s Other Daughters set the record straight on why everyone should be trying to get with short men.
10/11/2019
