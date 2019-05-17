Obama's Other Daughters

The Black women of Westeros aren't exactly thrilled to fight in Jon Snow's war.

Obama's Other Daughters
S1 • E1
Deez Thrones: The Black Women of "Game of Thrones" - Uncensored

The Black women of Westeros aren't exactly thrilled to fight in Jon Snow's war.
05/17/2019
Obama's Other Daughters
S1 • E2
Short Kings: An Anthem for Short Guys (Official Music Video)

Obama’s Other Daughters set the record straight on why everyone should be trying to get with short men.
10/11/2019
Obama's Other Daughters
S1 • E3
Losing Your Black Card Is Not a Game

Four friends play an extremely high-stakes game of Black history trivia.
10/11/2019
