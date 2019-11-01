Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Marie Faustin - “Where Do Men Get This Confidence From?” - Uncensored
Season 1 E 11 • 02/15/2019
Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E2Petey DeAbreu - Gambling with Dreidels - Uncensored
Petey DeAbreu brags about drinking AriZona Green Tea and wishes Jewish culture was more prominent in his neighborhood.
01/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E1Tom Thakkar - Weed Strains Should Be More Descriptive - Uncensored
Tom Thakkar argues weed strains should come with more descriptive labels and reveals the pranks he pulls on creepy guys from Craigslist.
01/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E4Ian Lara - Politically Correct Racial Identities & Disastrous Cruises - Uncensored
Ian Lara discusses his Hispanic background and explains why he's never going on a cruise with his friend again.
01/17/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E3Natasha Vaynblat - How to Not Get Murdered When Hooking Up - Uncensored
Natasha Vaynblat describes tutoring New York City children, attempts to explain a woman’s surreal makeup and shares her strategy for how to safely hook up with a stranger.
01/17/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E5Dina Hashem - Sex Shops Have Amazing Customer Service - Uncensored
Dina Hashem explains why she couldn't compete with her ex-boyfriend's fetish, admires the customer service at sex shops and examines the hubris of saying, "God bless you."
01/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E6Yedoye Travis - Telling White People They Can't Say the N-Word - Uncensored
Yedoye Travis wonders how to discuss privilege with white people and questions President Trump's Twitter priorities.
01/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E7Hanna Dickinson - Auditioning for "The Bachelor" - Uncensored
Hanna Dickinson chats about her issues with a dairy-free diet, discusses her loud snoring and recalls the time she auditioned for “The Bachelor.”
02/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E8Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - Uncensored
Ryan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.
02/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E9Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored
Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E10Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored
Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.
02/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E12Stavros Halkias - No One Had Rough Sex in the 50s - Uncensored
Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E14Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored
What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E13Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy
If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E1Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored
Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E2Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored
Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E3Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth
Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E4Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored
Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E5Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E6Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
