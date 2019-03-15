Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored
Season 3 E 2 • 05/17/2019
Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E6Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E7Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored
Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
03/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E8Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored
Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E9Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored
Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E10Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored
Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E11Jordan Temple - Is Oprah Evil?
Jordan Temple dismisses people who get into fights on Facebook and recalls how Oprah turned him on to Frank Sinatra.
04/04/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E12Danny Jolles - The Rock Is the Greatest Actor Alive - Uncensored
Danny Jolles defends his love of pro wrestling, insists The Rock is a great actor and talks about the first time he got roasted.
04/04/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E13Biniam Bizuneh - An Antidepressant Ad for Black People - Uncensored
Biniam Bizuneh recalls his family's unique takes on American traditions and shares his idea for an antidepressant ad geared toward a black audience.
04/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E14Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem
Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E1Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E3Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - Uncensored
Debra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.
05/24/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E4Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - Uncensored
Sean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.
05/24/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E5Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - Uncensored
Rosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.
05/31/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E6Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a Genius
Brandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.
05/31/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E7Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - Uncensored
Amy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.
06/07/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E8Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi B
Rob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.
06/07/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E9Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored
Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E10Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored
Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.
06/14/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E11Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored
Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
