@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, October 2, 2014
Season 2 E 4 • 10/02/2014
Emily Heller, Tim Minchin and Rhys Darby learn about Slipknot's music festival, list #BadThemeParks and see some regrettable tattoos in this extended and uncensored episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E130Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Kevin Smith, Justin Long and Jen Kirkman rename the next installment of "The Hobbit," list #HipsterComicBooks and guess the prices of strange eBay items.
09/16/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E131Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Beth Stelling, Nate Bargatze and Adam Cayton-Holland give thanks to America, #RuinAPresident, guess which unsettling subreddits are real and list extreme YouTube challenges.
09/17/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E132Extended - Thursday, September 18, 2014
Ali Wong, Tom Rhodes and Neal Brennan guess which sexual tweet about the iPhone 6 got the most retweets, list #PirateTVShows and come up with forgotten jazz greats.
09/18/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E133Monday, September 22, 2014
Jesse Joyce, Marina Franklin and Todd Barry learn about a three-breasted woman, list things seen in #SexySpace and write Tinder pickup lines for classy Southern ladies.
09/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E134Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Jessimae Peluso, Brent Morin and Steve Rannazzisi learn about a new feature on Netflix, caption strange engagement photos and conduct a Reddit AMA with a three-breasted woman.
09/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E135Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Steve Agee and Nick Thune guess which iPhone 6 meme got the most favorites on Twitter, list #ElderlyWebsites and come up with FAQs for a Bigfoot online forum.
09/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E136Extended - Thursday, September 25, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Michael Kosta and Julian McCullough learn about a Christian rewrite of the "Harry Potter" books, list #DongFoods and provide taglines for Kickstarter campaigns.
09/25/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E1Monday, September 29, 2014
Kyle Kinane, Hari Kondabolu and Doug Benson learn about the exclusive new social media platform Ello, list #LamerDuos and watch debaucherous Vines from Las Vegas tourists.
09/29/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E2Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Heather Anne Campbell, Adam Newman and Mike Lawrence come up with better names for the new Microsoft OS, list #MillennialTVShows and create awful college Facebook groups.
09/30/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E3Wednesday, October 1, 2014
Tom Lennon, Cameron Esposito and Daniel Sloss learn about the Ebola virus, list puns that are #WorseThanRocktober and come up with headlines that definitely jumped the gun.
10/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E5Monday, October 6, 2014
Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Dan Levy list #LesserBondMovies, watch horrible public access shows and guess which Vin Diesel photos were most popular on Facebook.
10/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E6Tuesday, October 7, 2014
Maria Bamford, James Adomian and Eddie Pepitone come up with titles for a new "Harry Potter" sequel, list #SpookyBroadway plays and respond to aggressive Tinder users.
10/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E7Wednesday, October 8, 2014
Sara Schaefer, Cash Levy and T.J. Miller guess which tiny Airbnb rental is the most expensive, list #CircusFreaks2014 and learn about weirdly specific Pinterest boards.
10/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E8Extended - Thursday, October 9, 2014
Grace Helbig, Henry Zebrowski and Matt Mira learn about a flaw in "NBA 2K15," list #CheeseSongs and come up with Gerard Depardieu stories in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E9Monday, October 13, 2014
Matt Braunger, Jo Koy and Jen Kirkman share their private Snapchat photos, #RuinADessert and guess which unfortunate cosplay characters appeared at New York Comic Con.
10/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E10Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Jonah Ray, Justin Willman and Mamrie Hart come up with names for a titillating new dance move, list #HipHopBooks and write police reports for rowdy bachelorette parties.
10/14/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E11Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Thomas Dale and Kurt Braunohler describe #MyLoveLifeIn3Words, learn about disturbing Disney Princess images and write rules for a small-town fight club.
10/15/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E12Extended - Thursday, October 16, 2014
Scott Aukerman, Jon Daly and Brett Gelman learn about the habits of a mysterious parrot, #RuinTechnology and list unlikely mobster names in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/16/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E13Monday, October 27, 2014
Dannah Phirman, Alison Becker and Rob Corddry come up with #CrappyHalloweenCostumes, watch embarrassing sports gaffes and list absurd BuzzFeed articles.
10/27/2014
