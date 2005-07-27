Mind of Mencia
Mencia's Real Reviews & Method Man
Season 1 E 6 • 08/10/2005
Method Man discusses racism, and Carlos tells the truth about movies in Mencia's Real Reviews.
Watching
Mind of MenciaS1 • E4Cultural Explorer & Sean Juan Fashions
Carlos becomes a Cultural Explorer, examines the West Hollywood gay community, unveils his designer clothing line, Sean Juan, and is joined by guest star Shaquille O'Neal.
07/27/2005
21:00
Mind of MenciaS1 • E5Carlos the Dinosaur & Cheech Marin
Carlos the Dinosaur teaches kids about real life, and a bunch of deadbeats are asked "Why Aren't You Working?"
08/03/2005
21:28
Mind of MenciaS1 • E7Mencia's Holiday Parade & Gene Simmons
Rock star Gene Simmons and Carlos attempt to figure out what women want, and Carlos reimagines traditional holidays.
08/17/2005
20:59
Mind of MenciaS1 • E8You've Got Spam & Dee Dee Dee Awards
Carlos exercises his right to free speech and slams people who send spam.
08/24/2005
21:29
Mind of MenciaS1 • E9Pet Psychic & The Newly Met Game
After a chat with his cat, Carlos discovers his inner pet psychic, and couples square off on the Newly Met game.
08/31/2005
21:00
Mind of MenciaS1 • E10Renaissance Faire & Beaner Bike-Off
Will the Mencias have enough money for child support and bike parts?
09/07/2005
21:28
Mind of MenciaS1 • E11Ask Whitey & Ron Jeremy
Ken Jeong and Carlos play Ask Whitey, Mariachi Carlos serenades diners, and Carlos responds to hate mail.
09/14/2005
21:00
Mind of MenciaS1 • E12Confucius Carlos & Mencia's Wetback English
Carlos talks to Larry King about the high price of gas, gets philosophical with Ken Jeong and gives tips to job seekers.
09/21/2005
20:59
Mind of MenciaS1 • E13Best of Mind of Mencia - Season 1
Carlos reflects on his life and sense of humor, and Ryan Seacrest exacts his revenge.
09/28/2005
20:59
Mind of MenciaS2 • E1Wetback Mountain & The Age Police
The Age Police bust offenders for inappropriate behavior, and "Wetback Mountain" tells a tragic tale.
03/22/2006
19:58
Mind of MenciaS2 • E2Kanye's Ego & Crazy Auditions
Aries Spears and Carlos mock Kanye West's God complex, and Carlos takes to the street to determine which gender has life easier.
03/29/2006
