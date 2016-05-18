@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, June 27, 2016
Season 3 E 125 • 06/27/2016
Mike Phirman, Robin Thede and Greg Proops probe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's browser history, launch insults at Donald Trump and entice tourists to #VisitBritainBecause.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E111Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Janelle James and Emily Heller list Donald Trump's favorite things, follow Rob Gronkowski's party rules and share #MySummerPlans.
05/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E113Monday, May 23, 2016
Jessica Lowe, Ginger Gonzaga and Rhys Darby of the series "Wrecked" explain high-tech spy gadgets to a new 007, update classic fictional characters and make up #CollegeCelebs.
05/23/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E114Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Fozzie Bear, John Hodgman and Kristen Schaal celebrate Beyonce Day, list #BoringBlockbusters and dream up new business ventures for the unemployed Muppets.
05/24/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E115Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Jonah Ray, Robert Kirkman and Wil Wheaton make up #ComicBookTVShows, meet other people named Chris Hardwick and come up with new euphemisms for a painful injury.
05/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E117Monday, June 13, 2016
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E118Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Matteo Lane, Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig give #GraduationAdviceIn3Words, describe offbeat a cappella groups and celebrate Donald Trump's birthday.
06/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E119Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Matt Walsh, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins speculate about a recent Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders meeting, sing #DadSongs and describe unusual online portraits.
06/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E121Monday, June 20, 2016
Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E122Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E123Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Flula Borg, Kevin Pereira and Erica Rhodes discover how Mark Zuckerberg stays safe from hackers, list the concerns of uninformed voters and make up #DogJobs.
06/22/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E126Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Jade Catta-Preta, Paul Scheer and Jensen Karp write taglines for the upcoming Tetris trilogy, stand in for Ludacris's hype man and make up #BadMonsterMovies.
06/28/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E129Tuesday, July 5, 2016
Emily Fleming, John Ross Bowie and Jay Mandyam imagine the contents of the Internet Bill of Rights, list reasons they #GotFiredBecause and make up better names for animals.
07/05/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E130Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E132Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser and Dave Holmes come up with video game-inspired pickup lines, spot a familiar verse in Melania Trump's speech and relay what they #OverheardAtRNC.
07/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E133Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Jon Heder, Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia make life-changing decisions for Jeb Bush, give #CrappyCompliments and bid on weird political merchandise on eBay.
07/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E134Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ramon Rivas, Dan St. Germain and April Richardson guess what Sarah Palin is up to these days, make #ApocalypseResolutions and catch Pokemon in strange locations.
07/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E136Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Chris Cubas, Sarah Tiana and Tony Hinchcliffe of Roast Battle comfort emotional Bernie Sanders supporters, share what they #OverheardAtDNC and lampoon stock-photo comedians.
07/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E137Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Kevin Smith, Kathryn Hahn and Matt Mira watch a remix of Hillary Clinton's historic moment at the Democratic National Convention, name #MotherhoodMovies and revisit the 90s.
07/27/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E138Thursday, July 28, 2016
Mike Birbiglia, Gillian Jacobs and Tami Sagher make up new campaign slogans for Hillary Clinton, list euphemisms Joe Biden would use and sum up the #HeatWaveIn4Words.
07/28/2016
