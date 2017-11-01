Jeff & Some Aliens
Jeff & Some Confidence
Season 1 E 6 • 02/15/2017
After Jeff uses an alien device to alter his memories, he becomes a brash, confident businessman.
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E1Jeff & Some Honor Killings
After Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.
01/11/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E2Jeff & Some Energy Trading
Jeff trades his life energy for luxury items that he uses to impress his ex, but things quickly spiral out of control.
01/18/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E3Jeff & Some Preteen Girls
Jeff goes undercover among a group of preteen girls to convince his niece to pursue her artistic dreams.
01/25/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E4Jeff & Some Laughs
To save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.
02/01/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E5Jeff & Some Colonists
Jeff accidentally hands the Earth over to alien conquerors with a voracious appetite for smoothies.
02/08/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E7Jeff & Some Jeffs
While the aliens are away on vacation, Jeff accidentally uses a device that gives everyone on Earth his exact personality traits.
02/22/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E8Jeff & Some Childlike Joy & Whimsy
Jeff feeds his childhood best friend a mind-altering chemical in order to reignite his youthful sense of fun.
03/01/2017
Jeff & Some AliensS1 • E9Jeff & Some Love
To save the Earth from destruction, Jeff must win Linda's love within 50 days.
03/08/2017
