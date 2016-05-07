@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Friday, July 29, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 3 E 139 • 07/29/2016

Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh investigate the campaign of alleged time traveling, dinosaur-fighting presidential candidate Andrew Basiago in this extended, uncensored episode.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E129
Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Emily Fleming, John Ross Bowie and Jay Mandyam imagine the contents of the Internet Bill of Rights, list reasons they #GotFiredBecause and make up better names for animals.
07/05/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E130
Wednesday, July 6, 2016

Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E131
Extended - Thursday, July 7, 2016 - Uncensored

Another Period's Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome and Tom Lennon list cabinet roles for Snoop Dogg, #HistoricalSongs and dating advice in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/07/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E132
Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser and Dave Holmes come up with video game-inspired pickup lines, spot a familiar verse in Melania Trump's speech and relay what they #OverheardAtRNC.
07/19/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E133
Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Jon Heder, Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia make life-changing decisions for Jeb Bush, give #CrappyCompliments and bid on weird political merchandise on eBay.
07/20/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E134
Thursday, July 21, 2016

Ramon Rivas, Dan St. Germain and April Richardson guess what Sarah Palin is up to these days, make #ApocalypseResolutions and catch Pokemon in strange locations.
07/21/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E135
Extended - Friday, July 22, 2016 - Uncensored

Paul Feig, Neil Casey and Milana Vayntrub chat with a Lyft driver, sum up #ComicConIn5Words and ask bad questions at a Comic-Con panel in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/22/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E136
Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Chris Cubas, Sarah Tiana and Tony Hinchcliffe of Roast Battle comfort emotional Bernie Sanders supporters, share what they #OverheardAtDNC and lampoon stock-photo comedians.
07/26/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E137
Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Kevin Smith, Kathryn Hahn and Matt Mira watch a remix of Hillary Clinton's historic moment at the Democratic National Convention, name #MotherhoodMovies and revisit the 90s.
07/27/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E138
Thursday, July 28, 2016

Mike Birbiglia, Gillian Jacobs and Tami Sagher make up new campaign slogans for Hillary Clinton, list euphemisms Joe Biden would use and sum up the #HeatWaveIn4Words.
07/28/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E139
Extended - Friday, July 29, 2016 - Uncensored

07/29/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E140
Monday, August 8, 2016

Jason Biggs, Beth Stelling and Hari Kondabolu list events for Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer, find new uses for a creepy Lucille Ball statue and sing #OlympicSongs.
08/08/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E141
Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Emily Heller and Steve Agee make up lawsuits against movies, pay tribute to late Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe and explain how to #QuitYourJobIn5Words.
08/09/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E142
Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Jimmy Pardo, David Krumholtz and Doug Benson read fired-up tweets from the Secret Service, discover a Pokestop shortage in Norway and list reasons #VacationSuckedBecause.
08/10/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E144
Monday, August 15, 2016

Yakov Smirnoff, Flula Borg and Maeve Higgins suggest ways to avoid a lawsuit, list recently broken ancient records and #OneWordOffMovieQuotes.
08/15/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E145
Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Maz Jobrani, Gina Yashere and Jon Dore battle it out in night two of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.
08/16/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E146
Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Jimmy O. Yang, Francisco Ramos and Milana Vayntrub battle it out for a spot in the finals of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Medals.
08/17/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E147
Extended - Thursday, August 18, 2016 - Uncensored

Finalists Flula Borg, Gina Yashere and Milana Vayntrub vie for the gold in @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition in this extended, uncensored episode.
08/18/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E148
Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Kyle Kinane, Ron Funches and Tiffany Haddish explain Hillary Clinton's coughing fit, sum up #HighSchoolIn5Words and create commercials for obscure colleges.
09/06/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E149
Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Adam Goldberg, Mary Lynn Rajskub and James Davis list #PieSciFi, reenact Patton Oswalt and Martin Shkreli's Twitter feud and invent Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories.
09/07/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E150
Extended - Thursday, September 8, 2016 - Uncensored

Esther Povitsky and the Sklar Brothers get sarcastic about North Korea, examine a Donald Trump-shaped cloud and name #OneLetterOffSports in this extended, uncensored episode.
09/08/2016
