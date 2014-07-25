The Half Hour
Joe List
Season 4 E 10 • 10/24/2015
Joe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E14Joe Zimmerman
Joe Zimmerman discusses selling out free shows, his battles with hypochondria and President Andrew Jackson's prolific dueling career.
07/25/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E1Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.
08/22/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E2Hampton Yount
Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
08/22/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E3Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.
09/05/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E4Barry Rothbart
Barry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.
09/05/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E5Brooks Wheelan
Brooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.
09/19/2015
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E6Andy Woodhull
Andy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.
09/19/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E7Randy Liedtke
Randy Liedtke takes a phone call, plays a voicemail, wonders how soon is too soon to eat pizza after someone dies and talks about his girlfriend, who may or may not be real.
10/10/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E8Beth Stelling
Beth Stelling describes the weird aspects of being a female comic, her mother's struggle with phone companies and why she loves "The Bachelor."
10/10/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E9Sam Morril
Sam Morril talks about what we should be teaching children, nonsensical homophobia, the repercussions of telling controversial jokes and surprise orgies.
10/24/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E10Joe List
Joe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.
10/24/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E11Sean Donnelly
Sean Donnelly acknowledges his looks, talks about why he has a hard time losing weight and reveals what marriage has taught him.
11/14/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E12Phil Hanley
Phil Hanley talks about everything from living with his parents as an adult to moving to New York City from Canada to the difficulties of dating.
11/14/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E13Tone Bell
Tone Bell explains why he doesn't want to meet his cousin's baby, reveals why he can't smoke weed and tells a story about a bank that doesn't take cash.
11/28/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E14Andrew Santino
Andrew Santino translates bird mating calls, explains what you should never do in a bar bathroom and reveals why most traffic laws are stupid.
11/28/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E1Noah Gardenswartz
Noah Gardenswartz talks about a recent jewelry-based life change, explains why he likes drugs and gambling, and discusses the challenges of being a teacher.
08/26/2016
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E2Ramon Rivas II
Ramon Rivas II talks about spending time with his nieces and nephews, reveals why he has trouble with women and explains how he managed to survive on a budget in New York.
08/26/2016
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E3Joe Machi
Joe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.
09/02/2016
Full Ep
20:42
The Half HourS5 • E4Drew Michael
Drew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.
09/02/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E5Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021