Futurama
Teenage Mutant Leela's Hurdles
Season 5 E 7 • 02/22/2008
The Planet Express crew decides that Professor Farnsworth is getting too old, but an anti-aging spa treatment gone wrong reverts everyone to their younger selves.
FuturamaS5 • E6Less Than Hero
A suspicious miracle cream imbues Fry and Leela with superpowers, so they form a heroic trio with Bender to bring justice to the streets of New New York.
02/21/2008
FuturamaS5 • E8The Why of Fry
Nibbler reveals his true identity to Fry and pleads for Fry's help in saving the universe from all-knowing brains, but a shocking revelation throws a wrench in the plan.
02/25/2008
FuturamaS5 • E9The Sting
After Fry is fatally stung by a deadly space bee during a mission, Leela turns to the comfort of hallucinogenic space honey to convince herself that he's still alive.
02/26/2008
