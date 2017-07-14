At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

August 1, 2017 - #AddCartoonsToHistory

Season 4 E 138 • 08/01/2017

Brandon Johnson, Dan Harmon and Tom Kenny of "Rick and Morty" list modern plotlines for 90s cartoons, update the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song and #AddCartoonsToHistory.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E128
Extended - July 13, 2017 - #MakeABookWarm - Uncensored

Kevin Durand, Ginger Gonzaga and Iman Shumpert stay calm about a loose iceberg, uncover Kid Rock's political scandals and #MakeABookWarm in this uncensored, extended episode.
07/14/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E129
July 17, 2017 - #ComicConFoods

Hal Rudnick, Andy Signore and Jenny Nicholson of Screen Junkies find out what's upsetting "Doctor Who" fans, make "Game of Thrones" teen-friendly and list #ComicConFoods.
07/17/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E130
July 18, 2017 - #HipsterBooks

Jim Norton, Kristin Chenoweth and James Davis get texts from a butt-shaped iPhone, make up #HipsterBooks and answer questions about low-budget theater costumes.
07/18/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E131
July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie

Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
07/19/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E132
Extended - July 20, 2017 - #FashionSongs - Uncensored

In this uncensored, extended episode, Justin Martindale, Kate Micucci and Matt Braunger help revive a 90s hairstyle, come up with #FashionSongs and react to dark stock photos.
07/21/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E133
July 24, 2017 - #AddFamilyRuinASong

Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy list ideas for the final round of Hashtag Wars, read Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweets and #AddFamilyRuinASong.
07/24/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E134
July 25, 2017 - #OlympicTV

Nikki Glaser, Nick Swardson and Tom Lennon draw inspiration from Uber, make up #OlympicTV and share bizarre facts about dating show contestants.
07/25/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E135
July 26, 2017 - #MakeAMovieGreen

Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Steve Agee guess what's in Miami's dystopian future, #MakeAMovieGreen and get a visit from Bernie Sanders (James Adomian).
07/26/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E136
Extended - July 27, 2017 - #GameOfThronesCelebs - Uncensored

Mac DeMarco, Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman react to spying Roombas, ponder a mustachioed Superman and name #GameOfThronesCelebs in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/28/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E137
July 31, 2017 - #ElderlyBands

Yassir Lester, Brian Posehn and Chris D'Elia discover sensitive information from an HBO hack, make up spells for a grown-up Harry Potter and list #ElderlyBands.
07/31/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E139
August 2, 2017 - #MakeTVShowsCanadian

Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley and Scott Thompson of "The Kids in the Hall" find humor in unfunny words, #MakeTVShowsCanadian and invent new punch lines for classic jokes.
08/02/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E140
August 3, 2017- #LastWordsIn5Words

Jen Kirkman, Flula Borg and Paul F. Tompkins get "down to WTF," come up with #LastWordsIn5Words and reveal backstage banter from @midnight episodes past.
08/04/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E141
Extended - August 4, 2017 - The 600th Episode - Uncensored

@midnight celebrates its 600th and final episode with Ron Funches, Paul F. Tompkins, Wil Wheaton, Steve Agee, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Marcella Arguello and many more.
08/05/2017
