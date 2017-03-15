The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 3, 2017 - Willie Parker
Season 22 E 92 • 04/03/2017
Accused sexual predator President Trump honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Roy Wood Jr. explains Black Twitter, and Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book "Life's Work."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E82March 15, 2017 - Jesse Williams
Trevor breaks down Paul Ryan and President Trump's health care bill, Ronny Chieng looks at the downside of smart technology, and Jesse Williams chats about "Grey's Anatomy."
03/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E83March 16, 2017 - Donna Brazile
Dutch voters reject far-right prime minister candidate Geert Wilders, Gina Yashere examines how the U.K. is faring post-Brexit, and Donna Brazile discusses Democratic policy.
03/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E84March 20, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Trevor looks at Fox News's influence in the White House, the FBI and NSA dispute President Trump's wiretapping claims, and Bassem Youssef discusses "Revolution for Dummies."
03/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E85Extended - March 21, 2017 - Dahlia Lithwick
Trevor runs through the busy news day, Jordan Klepper looks into President Trump's 2020 bid, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing.
03/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E86Extended - March 22, 2017 - Michael Pena
SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch faces his Senate confirmation hearing, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. enter another round of Third Month Mania, and Michael Pena discusses "CHIPS."
03/22/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E87March 23, 2017 - Zara Larsson
The GOP halts the vote on its Obamacare replacement bill, Ronny Chieng researches the dangers of dating in Australia, and Zara Larsson discusses her album "So Good."
03/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E88March 27, 2017 - John Singleton
The Best F#@king News Team figures out who's to blame for the GOP's failed health care bill, President Trump lies about going golfing, and John Singleton discusses "Rebel."
03/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E89March 28, 2017 - Helene Cooper
Roy Wood Jr. militarizes Meals on Wheels, Devin Nunes shares classified information in an investigation on President Trump, and Helene Cooper discusses "Madame President."
03/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E90Extended - March 29, 2017 - Residente
President Trump rolls back coal industry regulations, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. update their Third Month Mania brackets, and Residente discusses his eponymous documentary.
03/29/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E91Extended - March 30, 2017 - Chris Hayes
Paul Ryan laughs off an attack from Donald Trump, Michelle Wolf explains why Rachel Dolezal shouldn't try to pass as Black, and Chris Hayes discusses "A Colony in a Nation."
03/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E92April 3, 2017 - Willie Parker
Accused sexual predator President Trump honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Roy Wood Jr. explains Black Twitter, and Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book "Life's Work."
04/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E93April 4, 2017 - Chelsea Handler
Trevor examines Jared Kushner's extensive White House responsibilities, Turkey votes on whether to become a dictatorship, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
04/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E94April 5, 2017 - Michelle Rodriguez
Pepsi pulls its tone-deaf ad featuring Kendall Jenner, Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj reveal Donald Trump's best tweet, and Michelle Rodriguez talks "The Fate of the Furious."
04/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E95Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper
The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
04/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E96Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and Blackness at the Oscars.
04/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E97Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng
The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
04/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E98Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
04/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E99Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj
The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
04/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E100Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee
Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
04/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E101Extended - April 18, 2017 - Adam Schiff
Infowars host Alex Jones claims to be a performance artist, Roy Wood Jr. predicts the future of the Trump presidency, and Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Russian election hacking.
04/18/2017
