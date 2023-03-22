Digman!
The Puff People
Season 1 E 7 • 05/03/2023
Rip journeys to the distant Puffland in pursuit of the Holy Grail to resurrect his late wife Bella, but his solo mission goes awry when the king arranges for Rip to marry his daughter.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:00
S1 • E1Digman!Pilot
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman, trying to dig out of obscurity and redeem himself, recruits a sidekick to help him find the lost hat of Hammurabi, an ancient king of Babylon.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E2Digman!Et Tu
Rip takes a job in Italy to seek an original confetti that sends him after the dagger used to assassinate Julius Caesar.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
21:29
S1 • E3Digman!Fear of GAWD
Rip finds and then accidentally destroys the Ten Commandments, leading him on a treacherous search for God's backup set of commandments as the world descends into mass chaos.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
21:52
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4Digman!The Arky Gala
Rip attends the Arky Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Saltine bonds with a rival assistant, and a group of gamers protest plans to demolish Zapper's Arcade to build a new museum wing.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5Digman!The Mile High Club
The gang is hired to find Amelia Earhart's plane, Swooper becomes captain of a floating utopia in the sky, Agatha hooks up with a new friend, and Rip and Saltine lead a revolution.
04/19/2023
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6Digman!Shakespeare's Lost Sonnet
Rip goes on an undercover mission to find a long-lost sonnet from Shakespeare's legendary oeuvre, but things get sticky when he crosses paths with a charming thespian.
04/26/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of Office Explores Remote Work AbsurdityOut of Office
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022