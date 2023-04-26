Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Nora is Awkwafina from Queens
Season 3 E 7 • 06/07/2023
Nora gains a new perspective on life after meeting Awkwafina, Wally and Brenda make amends, and Edmund unexpectedly finds love.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1Awkwafina is Nora from QueensNightmares
Nora tries therapy after having weird dreams, Grandma goes to Brooklyn for a distant cousin's funeral, Wally's proposal to Brenda doesn't go as planned, and Edmund enjoys his newfound fame.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2Awkwafina is Nora from QueensToo Hot to Survive
Nora signs up for a survival reality show to get rich quick and prove Wally wrong, and Wally uses his extra time at home to micromanage Grandma's life.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3Awkwafina is Nora from QueensLove & Order
Nora grows insecure as Edmund relishes in his success as a series regular on "Love & Order," Wally tries to land a new IT job, and Edmund discovers something new about his ancestry.
05/10/2023
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4Awkwafina is Nora from Queensþetta reddast
While accompanying Edmund on a trip to Iceland to track down his long-lost relatives, Nora meets a wise elfin woman.
05/17/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5Awkwafina is Nora from QueensBad Grandma
Nora is alarmed when Grandma transforms into a ruthless drug kingpin, Edmund and the gym bros surprise Wally with a bachelor party, and Brenda discovers her fiancé's big secret.
05/24/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6Awkwafina is Nora from QueensCarfished
Grandma pushes Wally to make a grand romantic gesture to win back Brenda, and Nora gets a mystical glimpse of what her life could have been.
05/31/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of Office Explores Remote Work AbsurdityOut of Office
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary ConcertSouth ParkS25
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022