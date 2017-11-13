The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 7, 2017 - Tiffany Haddish
Season 23 E 32 • 12/07/2017
The Supreme Court considers whether a baker can deny a gay couple a wedding cake, Trevor looks at lesser-reported news, and Tiffany Haddish discusses "The Last Black Unicorn."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E21November 13, 2017 - Hari Kondabolu
Roy Moore is accused of sexual assault, President Trump mocks Kim Jong-un and defends Vladimir Putin on a trip to Asia, and Hari Kondabolu discusses "The Problem with Apu."
11/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E22November 14, 2017 - 2 Chainz
Ronny Chieng explains how President Trump has made China more powerful, a fifth woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, and 2 Chainz discusses "Most Expensivest."
11/14/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E23November 15, 2017 - Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Congress debates President Trump's power to use nuclear arms, Michelle Wolf explains how to not sexually harass coworkers, and Elaine McMillion Sheldon discusses "Heroin(e)."
11/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E24Extended - November 16, 2017 - Jordan Peele
Senator Al Franken is accused of groping a reporter during a 2006 USO tour, Jon Stewart talks about "Night of Too Many Stars," and Jordan Peele discusses his film "Get Out."
11/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E25Extended - November 27, 2017 - Esther Perel
Congress grapples with a series of high-profile sexual assault accusations, President Trump pushes tax cuts for the wealthy, and Esther Perel discusses "The State of Affairs."
11/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E26November 28, 2017 - Greta Gerwig
Trevor explains why Donald Trump calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," Project Veritas tries to delegitimize The Washington Post, and Greta Gerwig discusses "Lady Bird."
11/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E27Extended - November 29, 2017 - Talib Kweli
Gina Yashere weighs in on the racism aimed at Meghan Markle, President Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as director of the CFPB, and Talib Kweli discusses "Radio Silence."
11/29/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E28Extended - November 30, 2017 - Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Libya uses Donald Trump's tweets to discredit a CNN report, Hasan Minhaj examines the White House's Islamophobia, and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., discusses "Finding Your Roots."
11/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E29Extended - December 4, 2017 - Frankie Shaw
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI, Senate Republicans pass sweeping tax cuts for the wealthy, and Frankie Shaw discusses her Showtime series "SMILF."
12/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E30December 5, 2017 - Julia Ioffe
The RNC resumes funding for Roy Moore's Senate bid, Desi Lydic profiles a liberal survivalist, and The Atlantic's Julia Ioffe discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin.
12/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E32Extended - December 7, 2017 - Tiffany Haddish
The Supreme Court considers whether a baker can deny a gay couple a wedding cake, Trevor looks at lesser-reported news, and Tiffany Haddish discusses "The Last Black Unicorn."
12/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E33Extended - December 11, 2017 - Pete Souza
Trevor questions the GOP's response to sexual assault, Ronny Chieng examines crime-fighting technology, and Pete Souza discusses "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."
12/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E34Extended - December 12, 2017 - Bob Odenkirk
Roy Moore's wife uses questionable logic to claim her husband isn't racist, Roy Wood Jr. tells the GOP how to rebrand their tax plan, and Bob Odenkirk discusses "The Post."
12/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E35Extended - December 13, 2017 - Satya Nadella
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democrat Doug Jones winning the Alabama Senate race, Dulce Sloan weighs in on black female voters, and Satya Nadella discusses "Hit Refresh."
12/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E36December 14, 2017 - Niecy Nash
Conservative pundits call on Robert Mueller to end the Trump-Russia probe, Ronny Chieng learns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and Niecy Nash chats about "Downsizing."
12/14/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E37The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2017
Trevor and the Best F#@king News Team hit the Gramercy Theatre to look back at the biggest events of 2017 in news, sports and pop culture.
12/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E38You're Fired: In Memoriam
The Daily Show looks back on the government employees (like Sean Spicer and Preet Bharara) who didn't make it through President Trump's first year in office.
12/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E39It's the End of the Year as We Know It
The Daily Show reflects on some of the year's most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season and escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
12/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E40Out of Office 2017
The Daily Show highlights some of its best field pieces from the past year, including a look at how President Trump's words get translated into other languages.
12/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E41Extended - January 2, 2018 - Yara Shahidi
The GOP tax plan takes effect, Kim Jong-un hints at North Korea's nuclear capabilities and possible peace talks with South Korea, and Yara Shahidi discusses "Grown-ish."
01/02/2018
