Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf

Thursday

Season 1 E 4 • 11/02/2015

Michelle tries not to offend a candidate with a disability, but fails miserably.

More

Watching

Full Ep
02:09

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
S1 • E1
Monday

During an interview for a position at Spark, a candidate is distracted by discomfort in a sensitive area.
11/02/2015
Full Ep
03:12

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
S1 • E2
Tuesday

When the man she's interviewing proves to be unusually quiet, Michelle fills the silence with a little too much information about herself.
11/02/2015
Full Ep
03:23

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
S1 • E3
Wednesday

Michelle goes head to head with a competitive new candidate.
11/02/2015
Full Ep
03:33

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
S1 • E4
Thursday

Michelle tries not to offend a candidate with a disability, but fails miserably.
11/02/2015
Full Ep
03:42

Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
S1 • E5
Friday

When Michelle has trouble focusing during an interview because of a mysterious ailment, she tries to get the candidate to diagnose her.
11/02/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021