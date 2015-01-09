Drunk History
Sex (Explicit)
Season 5 E 4 • 02/13/2018
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
Drunk HistoryS3 • E1New Jersey
Thaddeus Lowe is a Civil War hot air balloon spy, two paleontologists fight over dinosaur bones, and Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson hear the universe speaking to them.
09/01/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E2Miami
Hollywood heartthrob Clark Gable fights in World War II, Ponce de Leon discovers Florida, and Griselda Blanco becomes the Godmother of Cocaine.
09/08/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E3New Orleans
Pirates help Andrew Jackson defend New Orleans, Sam Zemurray introduces America to bananas, and Louis Armstrong becomes the best trumpet player in Louisiana.
09/15/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E4Spies
Harriet Tubman goes undercover and helps the Union win the Civil War, Virginia Hall joins the French Resistance, and Roald Dahl closes his eyes and thinks of England.
09/22/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E5Cleveland
Wayne Wheeler leads the Prohibition charge, Dorothy Fuldheim paves the way for women in journalism, and Muhammad Ali refuses to fight in the Vietnam War.
09/29/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E6Games
Milton Bradley jumpstarts the board game industry, Roger Sharpe fights for pinball legalization in 1970s New York City, and Bobby Fischer becomes the World Chess Champion.
10/06/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E7Oklahoma
Kentucky Daisy claims land for the ladies, Gordon Cooper goes on a pioneering space mission, and former slave Bass Reeves becomes the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.
10/13/2015
Drunk HistoryS3 • E8Journalism
Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland race each other around the world, New York's newsboys go on strike, and a political cartoonist exposes a corrupt politician.
10/20/2015
Drunk HistoryS4 • E3Bar Fights
Carrie Nation goes on an epic saloon-smashing spree, Andrew Jackson cements his status as a guy who loves duels, and Marsha P. Johnson helps incite the Stonewall riots.
10/11/2016
Drunk HistoryS5 • E4Sex (Explicit)
Margaret Sanger is a pioneering advocate for birth control, the Kinseys create a scale for sexuality, and journalist Gloria Steinem goes undercover in a Playboy Club.
02/13/2018
Drunk HistoryS6 • E5Love
A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 E5The End of DOMA - Uncensored
Alison Rich shares the story of how Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer's fight for the U.S. government to recognize their same-sex union led to marriage equality.
02/12/2019
