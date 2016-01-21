The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde
Season 21 E 62 • 02/10/2016
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E51January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans
Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
01/21/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E52January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh
Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
01/25/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E53January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson
ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
01/26/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E54January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld
Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
01/27/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E55January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza
Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E56February 1, 2016 - Reshma Saujani
Roy Wood Jr. looks back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest in Alabama, Ronny Chieng talks about the history of the Iowa caucuses, and Reshma Saujani discusses Girls Who Code.
02/01/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E57February 2, 2016 - Peter Bergen
Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton win the Iowa caucuses, the correspondents looks back at the Emancipation Proclamation, and Peter Bergen discuses "United States of Jihad."
02/02/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E58February 3, 2016 - Hannibal Buress
Ben Carson and Donald Trump accuse Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, Roy Wood Jr. examines racism in porn, and Hannibal Buress discusses "Comedy Camisado."
02/03/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E59February 4, 2016 - Lilly Singh
GOP presidential dropout Rick Santorum endorses Marco Rubio, Ronny Chieng examines a questionable NBA promotion, and Lilly Singh discusses "A Trip to Unicorn Island."
02/04/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E60February 8, 2016 - Gillian Jacobs
Donald Trump lashes out at the audience during a GOP debate, Jessica Williams breaks down Beyonce's halftime show, and Gillian Jacobs discusses her Netflix series "Love."
02/08/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E62February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
02/10/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E63February 11, 2016 - Ben Stiller
Jordan Klepper immerses himself in Donald Trump's political circus, Roy Wood Jr. investigates the decline of American fast food, and Ben Stiller chats about "Zoolander 2."
02/11/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E64February 22, 2016 - Cory Booker
Jeb Bush drops out of the GOP presidential race, Yoweri Museveni is reelected president of Uganda for a fifth term, and Senator Cory Booker discusses his book "United."
02/22/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E65February 23, 2016 - Anthony Mackie
Senate Republicans preemptively veto President Obama's Supreme Court nomination, Jessica Williams investigates a homophobic church, and Anthony Mackie discusses "Triple 9."
02/23/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E66February 24, 2016 - Brian Chesky
Donald Trump wins his third straight Republican primary, researchers discover that Adolf Hitler had a micropenis, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses founding his company.
02/24/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E67February 25, 2016 - Michael Hayden
Apple refuses to unlock a terrorist's iPhone for the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders vie for the Black vote, and Michael Hayden discusses "Playing to the Edge."
02/25/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E68February 29, 2016 - Morris Chestnut
Bernie Sanders takes his loss in the South Carolina primary in stride, Donald Trump unknowingly tweets a Benito Mussolini quote, and Morris Chestnut chats about "Rosewood."
02/29/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E69March 1, 2016 - Neal Brennan
Iowa lawmakers propose a bill that could allow kids under 14 to shoot handguns, Kristen Schaal examines female body acceptance, and Neal Brennan discusses "3 Mics."
03/01/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E70March 2, 2016 - Chrissy Teigen
The Best F#@king News Team reveals Trevor's feelings about Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj weighs in on Marco Rubio's primary strategy, and Chrissy Teigen chats about "Cravings."
03/02/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E71March 3, 2016 - Bill de Blasio
Mitt Romney disavows Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about an unexpected compromise on gun research, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses New York City's tech industry.
03/03/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021