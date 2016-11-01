@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, January 28, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 3 E 56 • 01/28/2016

April Richardson, Kyle Kinane and #PointsMe winner Richard Jeter narrate infomercials, sing #CatSongs and highlight the worst of Hollywood in an extended, uncensored episode.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E45
Monday, January 11, 2016

Jackie Kashian, Pete Holmes and Brett Gelman deliver lines from bad commercials, #InternetABook and come up with weird awards show presenter pairings.
01/11/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E46
Tuesday, January 12, 2016

Joe Randazzo, John Hodgman and Paul F. Tompkins caption "Star Wars" stock photos, come up with #PresidentialMovies and reveal the age cutoffs for some of life's milestones.
01/12/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E47
Wednesday, January 13, 2016

Chelsea Davison, Adam Newman and Sean Donnelly try out "Harry Potter"-inspired pickup lines, #RuinALoveSong and explain the plots of Oscar-winning films in five words.
01/13/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E48
Extended - Thursday, January 14, 2016 - Uncensored

Matthew Gray Gubler, Nick Swardson and Whitney Cummings defend NYC values, describe a #BadDoctorIn5Words and put the moves on dinosaurs in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/14/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E49
Monday, January 18, 2016

Adam Savage, Rich Eisen and Ron Funches make unremarkable Internet discoveries, spice things up with #SexyScience and weigh in on the musical talents of pro athletes.
01/18/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E51
Wednesday, January 20, 2016

James Davis, Flula Borg and Jen Kirkman name a newly discovered planet, come up with #FishHipHop terms and assign meanings to strangers' bizarre tattoos.
01/20/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E52
Extended - Thursday, January 21, 2016 - Uncensored

Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi and Jordan Morris compose Twitter eulogies to rock stars, list #GuyFieriMovies and reimagine the moon landing in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/21/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E53
Monday, January 25, 2016

Grace Helbig, Hari Kondabolu and Matt Braunger dispel myths about comedians, #AddSportsRuinAShow and supplement the messages on vintage motivational posters.
01/25/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E54
Tuesday, January 26, 2016

Affion Crockett, Jenny Zigrino and Marlon Wayans find everyday uses for adult toys, #MakeAMovieWhiter and read headlines from a magazine for dogs.
01/26/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E55
Wednesday, January 27, 2016

Esther Povitsky, Brandon Wardell and Ryan Stout title articles found in unusual magazines, describe their #BaeIn3Words and pop the question at a Waffle House.
01/27/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E57
Monday, February 1, 2016

Jonathan Kite, Phoebe Robinson and Alanna Ubach pitch commercial slogans for new Ken dolls, come up with #MOOvies and list the wholesome qualities that they seek in a partner.
02/01/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E58
Tuesday, February 2, 2016

Dominic Monaghan, Liza Treyger and Mamrie Hart describe stock-photo drug dealers, pitch movie roles for Pope Francis and swipe right on photos of peculiar celebrity singles.
02/02/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E59
Wednesday, February 3, 2016

Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Colton Dunn make a case for wearing pajamas to court, sum up #BadKickstarterIn5Words and give superlatives to teens with bad yearbook photos.
02/03/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E60
Extended - Thursday, February 4, 2016 - Uncensored

Scott Adsit, Annabeth Gish and Greg Proops give pot-inspired sermons, dream up #BetterHalftimeShows and list new cases for "The X-Files" in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/04/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E61
Monday, February 8, 2016

Nikki Glaser, Kevin Nealon and Jim Jefferies look back on presidential candidates' teen years, come up with #NSFWShows and respond to a bizarre Craigslist ad.
02/08/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E62
Tuesday, February 9, 2016

Carmen Lynch, Brendon Walsh and Doug Benson try out a new Mardi Gras tradition, #GreetTheAliensIn5Words and give pop songs an arachnid twist.
02/09/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E63
Wednesday, February 10, 2016

Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl guess celebrities' hidden talents, list #FastFoodBooks and try to win over canine voters.
02/10/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E64
Extended - Thursday, February 11, 2016 - Uncensored

Kevin Smith, Brian Posehn and Matt Mira decode texts from teens, describe #SingleLifeIn3Words and tell superhero backstories with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E65
Monday, February 22, 2016

Gillian Jacobs, Claudia O'Doherty and Paul Rust of the series "Love" give chapter titles to erotic novels, explain why #ILoveBaeBut and put an infectious twist on hit songs.
02/22/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E66
Tuesday, February 23, 2016

Craig Ferguson, Kurt Braunohler and Mary Lynn Rajskub deliver sermons as a muscular Jesus, #UpdateAFairyTale and give secret code names to politicians.
02/23/2016
