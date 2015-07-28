Another Period
Servants' Disease
Season 2 E 6 • 07/20/2016
Lillian gets close to the servants when a typhoid outbreak wreaks havoc in the lower quarters, and Beatrice goes on a double date with her new boyfriend.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS1 • E6Lillian's Birthday
Lillian's old flame pays a visit to the manor, Mr. Peepers becomes gravely ill, and Hortense finds herself in a delicate condition.
07/28/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS1 • E7Switcheroo Day
Lillian orchestrates her own kidnapping in a ploy to get press attention, and Blanche and Peepers spend the day as members of the upper class.
08/04/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS1 • E8Dog Dinner Party
Beatrice has a meltdown when Frederick brings home a fiancee, and Dodo goes through morphine withdrawal.
08/11/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS1 • E9Reject's Beach
Lillian finally finds acceptance among Newport's high society, Victor throws Frederick a bachelor party, and Chair plays a nasty trick on Blanche.
08/18/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS1 • E10Modern Pigs
Beatrice, Lillian and Garfield rush back to the manor to stop Frederick and Celery's wedding, and Chair ousts Dodo as lady of the house.
08/25/2015
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E1Tubman
The Bellacourt sisters turn to Harriet Tubman for help revitalizing their fading profiles, and the Commodore struggles with his disastrous finances.
06/15/2016
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E2Annulment
Lillian and Victor fight for control of the Butternut Room, Beatrice helps Albert recover from the trauma of his hatchet attack, and Peepers hires a new hall boy.
06/22/2016
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E3The Prince and the Pauper
Lillian and Beatrice both try to woo a foreign prince, Blanche helps Chair reclaim her lost memories, and Hamish forms a bond with his prison cellmate.
06/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E4Trial of the Century
Illicit deals are made and old secrets resurface as Frederick presides over Hamish's trial for the murder of Scoops LaPue.
07/06/2016
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E5Roosevelt
The Commodore tries to sell Frederick as a possible vice president, Beatrice and Eleanor Roosevelt hit it off, and Flobelle organizes a servants' strike.
07/13/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E6Servants' Disease
Lillian gets close to the servants when a typhoid outbreak wreaks havoc in the lower quarters, and Beatrice goes on a double date with her new boyfriend.
07/20/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E7Harvard
Albert Einstein visits the manor and develops an unlikely partnership with Beatrice, and Lillian goes on a mission to find sex for pleasure.
07/27/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E8Joplin
Scott Joplin visits the manor to produce a song for Lillian and Beatrice, Blanche enjoys her new marriage to Dr. Goldberg, and Peepers struggles with sexual frustration.
08/03/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E9Lillian's Wedding
Lillian prepares to marry an elderly media magnate, Frederick finds himself embroiled in a scandal, and Beatrice learns the ins and outs of Christianity.
08/10/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E10The Duel
Lillian despairs in the aftermath of her disastrous wedding, Dodo returns to Bellacourt, and Beatrice throws herself into her new religious calling.
08/17/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS2 • E11Lillian Is Dead
The Commodore faces some hard truths about his finances, Blanche goes into labor, and Lillian goes on an epic drinking binge.
08/24/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS3 • E1Congress
Lillian and Beatrice take up Hortense's mantle to begin fighting for women's rights, and Peepers bristles at Father Black Donahue's new role at the manor.
01/23/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS3 • E2Seance
Everyone at Bellacourt Manor catches ghost fever when Harry Houdini visits to investigate some supernatural occurrences.
01/30/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS3 • E3Olympics
Victor and Lillian square off after the Olympics allows women to compete, and Frederick and Beatrice question their relationship after Frederick discovers that he was adopted.
02/06/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Another PeriodS3 • E4The Love Boat
Lillian and Beatrice fight over a sexy Spanish meteorologist, and a boat trip provides an opportunity for Dodo and Peepers to rekindle their illicit romance.
02/13/2018
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021