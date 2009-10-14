South Park
Cupid Ye
Season 26 E 1 • 02/08/2023
Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
South ParkS13 • E9Butters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
South ParkS13 • E10W.T.F.
The boys have found their new calling in life and they hurry to sign up for the wrestling club. They soon find out the kind of wrestling they teach at school is not the same thing they saw at the WWE. The boys' wrestling coach has the same problem. He's been struggling for years to get people to see the difference.
10/21/2009
South ParkS13 • E11Whale Whores
Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
South ParkS13 • E12The F Word
The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
South ParkS13 • E13Dances with Smurfs
Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
South ParkS13 • E14Pee
The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
South ParkS16 • E7Cartman Finds Love
There's a new girl in school and everyone wants to know who she has a crush on. Cartman is especially excited. He's discovered something inside himself that he never knew he had. Now, to make sure nobody gets in the way of true love, it's time for Cartman to finally let someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
South ParkS23 • E9Basic Cable
Scott Malkinson’s desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/05/2019
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
