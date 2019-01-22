Corporate

Black Dog - Uncensored

Season 3 E 2 • 07/29/2020

Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.

Corporate
S2 • E2
The Concert

When Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.
01/22/2019
Corporate
S2 • E3
Natural Beauty

Matt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.
01/29/2019
Corporate
S2 • E4
Thanks!

Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.
02/05/2019
Corporate
S2 • E5
The Expense Report

Matt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.
02/12/2019
Corporate
S2 • E6
Mattchiavelli and the Piss Detective

Things get out of hand fast when Hampton DeVille starts tracking when people leave their desks.
02/19/2019
Corporate
S2 • E7
Labor Day

Matt and Jake get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they’re not the only ones in the office after all.
02/26/2019
Corporate
S2 • E8
The Tragedy

When a national tragedy happens, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post.
03/05/2019
Corporate
S2 • E9
Vacation

While Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.
03/12/2019
Corporate
S2 • E10
The Fall

Hampton DeVille goes all in on marketing end-of-the-world preparedness, leading Matt to quit and Jake to take on a secret project.
03/12/2019
Corporate
S3 • E1
Pickles 4 Breakfast - Uncensored

Hampton DeVille attempts to rewrite the finale of a fan-favorite series, and Jake learns a disturbing truth about a beloved children's show.
07/22/2020
Corporate
S3 • E2
Black Dog - Uncensored

Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.
07/29/2020
Corporate
S3 • E3
The Importance of Talking S**t - Uncensored

As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.
08/05/2020
Corporate
S3 • E4
Good Job - Uncensored

Jake learns the importance of a five-star rating, John desperately seeks Matt's approval, and Grace attempts to come out of her shell.
08/12/2020
Corporate
S3 • E5
F**k You Money - Uncensored

While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.
08/19/2020
Corporate
S3 • E6
Wind of God - Uncensored

John and Kate make a shocking power grab, Christian feels the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, and Jake and Matt try to climb the corporate ladder.
08/26/2020
CorporateS3 E6
With Very Little Power Comes Very Little Responsibility

Matt and Jake aren't impressed with Kate and John's invitation to join their workplace coup, even though it would include promotions.
08/26/2020
CorporateS3 E6
Nurse Richard Is Nursing a Grudge

Christian meets a former employee who sends mixed messages about being fired from Hampton DeVille years ago.
08/27/2020
