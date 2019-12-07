Franchesca & Show

This Puppet Gives an Unforgettable Sex Ed Lesson

Season 1 E 4 • 09/20/2019

Franchesca's puppet pal teaches her a lesson or two about gay male culture.

Full Ep
02:42

Franchesca & Show
S1 • E1
The Ultimate Club Anthem: "One Big Pile"

If you're out at the club, just put your stuff in one big pile.
07/12/2019
Full Ep
01:50

Franchesca & Show
S1 • E2
Trapped: A Real-Life Nightmare

There's a surprising explanation for why this guy is acting this way.
07/12/2019
Full Ep
02:45

Franchesca & Show
S1 • E3
Why There's No Such Thing as Woke Porn

This is the newest genre of porn, and the reception’s been mixed.
07/12/2019
Full Ep
02:36

Franchesca & Show
S1 • E4
