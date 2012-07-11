Key & Peele
Sexy Vampires
Season 3 E 7 • 10/30/2013
A hotel guest is blown away by the Continental breakfast, and two torture victims keep a positive attitude.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS2 • E7Victory
Luther informs Mitt Romney who won the election, and a nonstop party refuses to stop.
11/07/2012
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS2 • E9Gangsta Standoff
Two gang rivals get inside each other's heads, and a police officer hones his act.
11/14/2012
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS2 • E8Manly Tears
A tough guy cries in front of his crew, and substitute teacher Mr. Nostrand does not play.
11/21/2012
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS2 • E10Dueling Hats
Jordan is disappointed to find the only other human alive, and a Black Panthers press conference goes in an unexpected direction.
11/28/2012
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E1Les Mis
Mr. Garvey clashes with students over club photos, and President Obama addresses the NSA scandal.
09/18/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E2East/West Bowl Rap
Two women prepare to fight outside a club, and the Valets wonder why people mess with the Batmans.
09/25/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E3Slap-Ass
Two slaves try to find a way out of fighting to the death, and a member of a gang proves his toughness.
10/02/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E4Boarding Group One
A passenger finds out he's far from the first to board, and some breakdancers keep it nooice.
10/09/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E5Obama Shutdown
The Obamas get intimate, the founding fathers talk gun control, and Metta World Peace makes a wish.
10/16/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E6Cunnilingus Class
Homies learn how to go down on a lady, and MVP Ozamataz Buckshank rocks a post-game interview.
10/23/2013
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E7Sexy Vampires
A hotel guest is blown away by the Continental breakfast, and two torture victims keep a positive attitude.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E8Joke Stealing
A guy learns how to buy drugs in public, and an executive tests a speech for political correctness.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E9Meegan's Fight
Meegan gets Andre in trouble, and sensei Doug Duggart teaches self-defense for the ladies.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E10Black Ice
Local news anchors warn viewers about the dangers of "black ice," Lando Calrissian deals with an admirer, and Metta World Peace gives tips to homemakers.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E11The Power of Wings
A pawn shop customer asks after some suspicious items, Wendell makes a vanity video, and Karim and Jahar go to the gym.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E12East/West Bowl 2
The players in the 2013 East/West Bowl introduce themselves, a suspect landlord searches a tenant's apartment, and Metta World Peace explores his physical limitations.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS3 • E13Pussy on the Chainwax
Some friends argue over whether a new slang phrase is a "thing," a man learns the truth about his father's Hollywood past, and the valets come to Anne Hathaway's defense.
12/18/2013
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS4 • E1Alien Imposters
The survivors of an alien invasion find out whom they can trust, a drill sergeant sings an unconventional marching song, and a pop sensation answers questions from her fans.
09/24/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS4 • E2Little Homie
A parole officer uses a puppet to connect with convicts, a Nazi officer tells the story of the time he saw Hitler, and Levi goes steampunk.
10/01/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Key & PeeleS4 • E3Georgina and Esther and Satan
Two pious old women describe the awful things they want to do to Satan, Keegan and Jordan misunderstand each other's texts, and a club DJ gets a little too real.
10/08/2014
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021