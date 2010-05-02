John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show

Leo Allen, Al Jackson, Sheng Wang, Marc Maron

Season 3 E 3 • 08/03/2012

Leo Allen honors crazy cat ladies, Al Jackson recalls his teaching days, Sheng Wang explains why he has resolved to drink less, and Marc Maron shares his near-death experience on a plane.

John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S1 • E5
Nick Kroll, Chris Hardwick, Matt Braunger, Kristen Schaal

Chris Hardwick explains nerd fights, Nick Kroll shares his disdain for cats, Matt Braunger reveals his favorite baby name, and Kristen Schaal enlists her parents for a dramatic reenactment.
02/05/2010
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S1 • E6
Chris Hardwick, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Greg Fitzsimmons, Paul F. Tompkins

Chris Hardwick reflects on the South, Mary Lynn Rajskub discusses her surprise pregnancy, Greg Fitzsimmons shares why he thinks America is hated, and Paul F. Tompkins rates cosplay outfits.
02/12/2010
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E1
Kyle Kinane, Glenn Wool, Rory Scovel, Pete Holmes

Kyle Kinane describes the sexiest night in Winnipeg, Glenn Wool thinks he should be getting more for his $50 hotel budget, and Rory Scovel does an impression of Batman making small talk.
03/24/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E2
Deon Cole, Moshe Kasher, Marina Franklin, Maria Bamford

Deon Cole renames the drinks at Starbucks, Moshe Kasher recommends an overhaul of America's geographic layout, and Marina Franklin pinpoints the moment she knew Harlem was gentrified.
03/31/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E3
Anthony Jeselnik, Rory Albanese, Deon Cole, Tommy Johnagin, David Koechner

Deon Cole explains why he doesn't trust people who wear all white, Tommy Johnagin describes his first experience with edibles, and David Koechner auctions off his fifth baby.
04/07/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E4
Mike Lawrence, Marina Franklin, Brendon Walsh, Greg Behrendt

Mike Lawrence reflects on working at McDonald's, Marina Franklin reveals why she's not cut out to be first lady, and Greg Behrendt discusses the problem with losing weight in your 40s.
04/14/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E5
Brendon Walsh, Glenn Wool, Kumail Nanjiani, Kirk Fox

Brandon Walsh tells a story about eating half a bag of shrooms at a Ween concert, Kumail Nanjiani knows exactly when he'd die in a horror film, and Kirk Fox explains why he can't be heroic.
04/21/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E6
Kumail Nanjiani, Jen Kirkman, Kyle Kinane, Al Madrigal

Kumail Nanjiani enjoys living vicariously through Harry Potter, Kyle Kinane describes why he loves Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and Al Madrigal explains the problem with pinatas.
04/28/2011
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E1
Hari Kondabolu, Mark Normand, Ben Kronberg, Wyatt Cenac

Hari Kondabolu breaks down colonialism, Mark Normand dismantles male gay panic, Ben Kronberg pitches punny restaurant ideas, and Wyatt Cenac explains the duties of airplane seatmates.
07/20/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E2
Jared Logan, Adam Newman, Emily Heller, Hannibal Buress

Jared Logan analyzes Southern slang, Adam Newman suggests some excellent dog names, Emily Heller celebrates the advantages of feminism, and Hannibal Buress describes his worst-ever birthday.
07/27/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E4
Mike Lawrence, Andy Zaltzman, Kurt Braunohler, David O'Doherty

Mike Lawrence shares his best and worst heckles, Andy Zaltzman analyzes a perceived act of altruism, Kurt Braunohler makes up missed connections, and David O'Doherty throws a musical party.
08/10/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E5
Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Hari Kondabolu, Michael Ian Black

Michael Che admits he's "bigot-curious," Iliza Shlesinger shares her thoughts on wildlife, Hari Kondabolu relates a tale of racial progress, and Michael Ian Black reflects on fatherhood.
08/17/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E6
Dan St. Germain, Adam Lowitt, Andy Zaltzman, Dana Gould

Dan St. Germain calls out America's deadbeat dads, Adam Lowitt reveals how he foiled a would-be robber, Andy Zaltzman tries to explain economics, and Dana Gould admits his darkest fear.
08/24/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E1
Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie Watts

Nick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.
07/26/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E2
Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom Lennon

Joe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.
08/02/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E3
James Adomian, Jessi Klein, Pete Holmes

James Adomian wants to party with stereotypical gay villains, Jessi Klein breaks down gender double standards, and Pete Holmes shares a heartwarming encounter with a TSA agent.
08/09/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E4
Morgan Murphy, Seth Herzog, Rory Scovel

Morgan Murphy explains the downside of making charitable donations, Seth Herzog describes his efforts to avoid being "the creepy guy," and Rory Scovel takes everyone to church.
08/16/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E5
Phil Hanley, Brooke Van Poppelen, Gary Gulman

Phil Hanley wonders if it's finally time to embrace capri pants, Brooke Van Poppelen is frustrated by gimmicky salad restaurants, and Gary Gulman is out for grocery store justice.
08/23/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E6
Ron Funches, Mark Forward, Dan Soder

Ron Funches describes the ups and downs of life with his 10-year-old son, Mark Forward nervously awaits his grandmother's test results, and Dan Soder doesn't get hyper-macho dudes.
08/30/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E7
Ali Wong, Travon Free, Paul F. Tompkins

Ali Wong lays out her decadent post-marriage life plan, Travon Free explains why he doesn't quite fit certain racial stereotypes, and Paul F. Tompkins recalls his relaxing former day job.
09/06/2013
