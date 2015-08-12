The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn

Season 21 E 44 • 01/11/2016

Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E33
December 8, 2015 - Tom Perez

Donald Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Hasan Minhaj examines white conservative extremists, and Labor Secretary Tom Perez discusses the middle class.
12/08/2015
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E34
December 9, 2015 - Marion Cotillard

Ronny Chieng looks on the bright side of global warming, Adam Lowitt breaks down a GOP presidential forum at a Jewish league, and Marion Cotillard discusses "Macbeth."
12/09/2015
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E35
December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan

Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
12/10/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E36
December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen

ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
12/14/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E38
December 16, 2015 - Will Smith

Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
12/16/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E39
December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell

The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
12/17/2015
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E40
January 4, 2016 - David Cross

A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
01/04/2016
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E41
January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler

Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
01/05/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E42
January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson

President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
01/06/2016
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E43
January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed

Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
01/07/2016
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E44
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E45
January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld

Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E46
January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley

President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
01/13/2016
Full Ep
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E47
January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube

The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
01/14/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E48
January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi

A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
01/18/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E50
January 20, 2016 - Gael Garcia Bernal

Sarah Palin endorses GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj shares his hot tips for investing in guns, and Gael Garcia Bernal chats about "Mozart in the Jungle."
01/20/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E51
January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans

Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
01/21/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E52
January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh

Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
01/25/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E53
January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson

ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
01/26/2016
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E54
January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld

Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
01/27/2016
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E55
January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza

Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.
01/28/2016
