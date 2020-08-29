Loafy
Loafy Sells Weed to a Hypnotist
Season 1 E 3 • 08/29/2020
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) and friends fall under the spell of Hypnotist Hwayne (Taran Killam).
LoafyS1 • E1Loafy: Manatee, Weed Dealer, Loving Father
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) needs to get a harp for his son Beef (Ron Funches).
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E2Loafy Needs an Assistant
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) interviews prospective personal assistants.
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E3Loafy Sells Weed to a Hypnotist
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) and friends fall under the spell of Hypnotist Hwayne (Taran Killam).
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E4Loafy Thinks Becca Is Cheating
Loafy (Bobby Moyniham) is convinced Becca (Cecily Strong) is sleeping with Zookeeper Dan (Jay Pharaoh).
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E5Loafy Gets Insta-Famous
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan), Slippy (Gina Gershon) and Neck (Jason Mewes) take over Central Park Zoo's Instagram account.
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E6Loafy Gets Into Dungeons & Dragons
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) gets drawn into the world of fantasy role-playing.
08/29/2020
LoafyS1 • E7Loafy Goes on a Diet
Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) tries to lose some weight.
08/29/2020
