@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, December 3, 2015 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 32 • 12/03/2015
Emily Heller, Matt Goldich and Marc Maron find out how Donald Trump will sway baby voters, sing #DrunkCarols and discipline tiny hipsters in this uncensored, extended episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E21Monday, November 9, 2015
Judah Friedlander, Brendon Walsh and Jen Kirkman launch a war on the war on Christmas, write #UnderwearSongs and invent new tongue twisters for modern-day use.
11/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E23Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Jena Friedman, Open Mike Eagle and Hari Kondabolu introduce porn-themed rules into professional soccer, check out #NerdBroadway shows and write post-apocalyptic clickbait.
11/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E24Extended - Thursday, November 12, 2015 - Uncensored
Guy Branum, Diedrich Bader and Janet Varney write warnings for Ted Cruz's app, #InternetThePast and bribe crocodile prison guards in this uncensored, extended episode.
11/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E25Monday, November 16, 2015
Arden Myrin, Kevin Allison and Doug Benson list #PrisonBooks, challenge traffic tickets as Google's self-driving car and guess the sexual fetishes of A-list celebrities.
11/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E26Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Noel Wells, Derek Waters and Heather Anne Campbell put together Spider-Woman's baby registry, list #HungryGames and make 911 calls as unruly Florida residents.
11/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E27Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Michael Shannon, Kelly Oxford and Seth Rogen list #SexyHolidays, try Guy Fieri's new wine and make announcements to Black Friday shoppers.
11/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E28Extended - Thursday, November 19, 2015 - Uncensored
Emmy Blotnick, Johnny Pemberton and Ron Funches bid farewell to Bobby Jindal, dabble in Snapchat art and describe #ThanksgivingIn5Words in this uncensored, extended episode.
11/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E29Monday, November 30, 2015
Michelle Beadle, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin read basketball's love letters to Kobe Bryant, share the worst Cyber Monday deals and text a #BreakupIn5Words.
11/30/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E30Tuesday, December 1, 2015
Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Adam Pally and Rob Huebel find out why hoverboards are this year's coolest gift, write #FirstDraftCartoons and discuss celebrity wedding favors.
12/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E31Wednesday, December 2, 2015
Tone Bell, Tiffany Haddish and Colton Dunn create campaign logos for Hillary Clinton, pen #ModernShakespeare classics and set the mood with Pringles' new meat-scented candle.
12/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E32Extended - Thursday, December 3, 2015 - Uncensored
12/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E33Monday, December 7, 2015
Tom Rhodes, Rick Overton and Brian Posehn put a new spin on "The Night Before Christmas," #InternetTheBeatles and deliver apocalyptic news reports.
12/07/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E34Tuesday, December 8, 2015
Dan Telfer, Steve Agee and Maria Bamford try to get kicked off of Fox News, come up with #HipHopStarWars tracks and create their own 1-900 commercials.
12/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E35Wednesday, December 9, 2015
Chris Fairbanks, April Richardson and Randy Liedtke guess what real-life women named Carol want for Christmas, list #RealisticResolutions and write cringeworthy erotic scenes.
12/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E36Extended - Thursday, December 10, 2015 - Uncensored
Jermaine Fowler, Adam Conover and Alice Wetterlund bring classical art to Snapchat, #RuinAChristmasMovie and write ads for the worst jobs in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E37Monday, December 14, 2015
Jesse Joyce, Esther Ku and Al Jackson find out what the U.S. Googled the most this year, rock out to #GOPSongs and roast "Star Wars" characters.
12/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E38Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Andrew Santino, Meaghan Rath and Jak Knight name #HolidayCelebs, report crimes that are likely to be committed in Portland and polish their resumes for NASA.
12/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E39Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Justin Long, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Jon Daly give current events an 80s spin, list #OneLetterOffMovies and guess what's on the minds of weird-looking babies.
12/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E40Extended - Thursday, December 17, 2015 - Uncensored
Tom Lennon, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Moshe Kasher sum up #2015In5Words, revisit the year's trends and present awards to viral video stars in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E41Monday, January 4, 2016
Doug Benson, Jonah Ray and Michaela Watkins guess what's stalling the latest "Game of Thrones" book, jam out to #DemocratSongs and look for love on a racist dating site.
01/04/2016
