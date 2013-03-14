Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself
Trevor Moore - "Help Me"
Season 1 E 4 • 01/22/2014
Trevor Moore produces the music video for a teen sensation's latest chart-topping song.
Trevor Moore - "Pope Rap" - Uncensored
Trevor Moore raps about the motherf**king pope and his money-making abilities.
03/14/2013
Trevor Moore - "Founding Fathers" - Uncensored
Trevor Moore sets the historical record straight when he raps as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
03/25/2013
Trevor Moore - "What About Mouthwash?" - Uncensored
When Trevor Moore arrives at the store too late to buy alcohol, he thinks outside the box.
03/28/2013
