Season 1 E 4 • 01/22/2014

Trevor Moore produces the music video for a teen sensation's latest chart-topping song.

Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself
S1 • E1
Trevor Moore - "Pope Rap" - Uncensored

Trevor Moore raps about the motherf**king pope and his money-making abilities.
03/14/2013
03:52

Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself
S1 • E2
Trevor Moore - "Founding Fathers" - Uncensored

Trevor Moore sets the historical record straight when he raps as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
03/25/2013
04:22

Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself
S1 • E3
Trevor Moore - "What About Mouthwash?" - Uncensored

When Trevor Moore arrives at the store too late to buy alcohol, he thinks outside the box.
03/28/2013
02:53

Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself
S1 • E4
Trevor Moore - "Help Me"

Trevor Moore produces the music video for a teen sensation's latest chart-topping song.
01/22/2014
