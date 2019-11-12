Crank Yankers
Nikki Glaser, Jimmy Kimmel & Tracy Morgan
Season 5 E 20 • 06/03/2020
Landalious pitches his own wine brand, Elmer tries to find his missing gym clothes, and Bobby tries to leverage his Yelp notoriety to get special treatment at a restaurant.
Crank YankersS5 • E10Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin
Gladys wants to trademark a popular phrase, a cat orders cleaners for his owner's apartment, and Terrence asks Bobby Brown to change his name for Millie Bobby Brown.
12/11/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E11Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman & Nikki Glaser
Bobby searches for very specific bumper stickers, a bra fitting leaves Gladys feeling microaggressed, Elmer develops a taste for edibles, and Hadassah finds her dream diet.
03/31/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E12Aubrey Plaza, Ron Funches & Derek Waters
Terrence arranges a rafting trip for Ariana Grande, Punkie Johnson feels entitled to fine art royalties, and Ron Funches seeks a committed tag team partner.
04/08/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E513Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon & Adam Carolla
Kevin Nealon places an emphatic flower order, Spoonie Luv tries to take a very early family photo, and Bobby seeks acupuncture for his chronic belching.
04/15/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E14Chelsea Peretti, Derek Waters & Aubrey Plaza
Chelsea Peretti tries to find her missing sandwich, an incoming caller seeks a free aquarium, and Niles plans a party to celebrate his being accused of sexual harassment.
04/22/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E15Jeff Ross, Tracy Morgan & Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr. plans a one-way trip to Africa, Spoonie Luv tries to book a zero-G-spot, and Jeff Ross roasts a dog groomer.
04/29/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E516Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier & Abbi Jacobson
Landalious creates his own karaoke opportunity, Abbi Jacobson tries to get into character, and Niles and Giles look to take their internet videos to the next level.
05/06/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E517Kevin Nealon, Jimmy Kimmel & Paul Scheer
Terrence plans a gender reveal for DJ Khaled, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim negotiate a "legally" fun time, and Heidi Gardner practices condescending philanthropy.
05/13/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E18Brian Posehn, Nick Kroll & David Alan Grier
Brian Posehn shares a password with the wrong person, an entrepreneur contacts a business with a similar sounding name, and a camper has a serious pest problem.
05/20/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E19Brian Posehn, Demetri Martin & Adam Carolla
Iliza Shlesinger seeks help passing her dental technician exam, Demetri Martin vents his career frustrations, and Dick Birchum plans a birthday for his conjoined twins.
05/27/2020
Crank YankersS6 • E1Jimmy Kimmel, Annie Murphy & Iliza Shlesinger
Model train enthusiasts try to prevent vandalism, an aerial gymnast gets tangled in a silk sling, and Spoonie Luv learns about aphrodisiacs from a New Orleans cooking school.
05/05/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E2Adam Carolla, Punkie Johnson & Melissa Villaseñor
J.Lo (Melissa Villaseñor) needs a luxurious new hat, Shasta gives a helpful heads-up that she'll be shopping while Black, and Trixie Mattel tries to make their tiny boyfriend feel big.
05/12/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E3Chelsea Peretti, Heidi Gardner & J.B. Smoove
A delivery man is hell-bent on dropping off a shipment of 12,000 muffins, a sunbather deals with an infestation of perverted squirrels, and two kids try to swim at a senior center.
05/19/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E4Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin
Terrence helps Justin Bieber acquire a hippo, Kathy Griffin seeks a sculpture of her ex-husband, Gladys tries to undo her self-acupuncture, and Ron Funches goes to the wrong open house.
05/26/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E5Bobby Brown, Natasha Leggero & Paul Scheer
Caleb Hearon organizes Hands Across America 2, Bobby Brown deals with a painful rat problem, and Paul Scheer gets a frozen tongue from an ultra-cold smoothie.
06/02/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E6Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Quinta Brunson
The Q-Tip King asks skate store employees if they want in on his scheme, a retirement home tries to complete an old man's bucket list, and the first female jet skier prepares for her debut.
06/09/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E7Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan & Bobby Moynihan
Trixie Mattel loses a special false eyelash, Tiffany Haddish leads a doughnut shop worker in prayer, and Spoonie Luv (Tracy Morgan) wants to commemorate an intimate moment in ink.
06/16/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E8Iliza Shlesinger, Heidi Gardner & Jonathan Kimmel
Iliza Shlesinger questions an odd smell after a car wash, Heidi Gardner wants to hire a topless maid to get revenge on a rival, and Jonathan Kimmel provides forklift customer service.
06/23/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E9Bobby Brown, Jimmy Kimmel & Sam Jay
Sam Jay has a creative solution for her girlfriend's loud TV habits, Mike Tyson (Bobby Brown) tells a cryogenics employee his reproductive concerns, and Elmer takes issue with KFC's "hats."
06/30/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E10Wanda Sykes, Adam Carolla & Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy struggles to retrieve her vehicle from a towing company, Wanda Sykes berates a driving instructor about his stance on road rage, and Adam Carolla needs to give his wife a lift.
07/07/2021
Crank YankersS6 E10Wanda Sykes's Risky Road Safety Rules
Wanda Sykes tells a driving school instructor about her distinct approach to road safety, how to fasten a seatbelt like a real G and when to siphon gas from other cars to save money.
07/09/2021
