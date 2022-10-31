The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
November 15, 2022 - Danai Gurira
Season 28 E 25 • 11/15/2022
GOP candidate Kari Lake loses the Arizona governor's race, Lewis Black rails against young people acting like old people, and actor Danai Gurira talks about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E16October 31, 2022 - Stacey Abrams
The Daily Show kicks off a week in Atlanta before Georgia's 2022 midterms, Michael Kosta explores the city's hot spots, and Trevor interviews Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams.
10/31/2022
24:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E999The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms
Jordan Klepper visits Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona to observe a GOP gripped by election denial and conspiracy theories, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger discusses the state of democracy.
11/01/2022
24:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E17November 1, 2022 - T-Pain
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover gets off to a rocky start, Dulcé Sloan discusses the richness of Atlanta's Black culture with Bem Joiner, and Grammy-winning artist T-Pain chats with Trevor.
11/01/2022
34:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E18November 2, 2022 - Raphael Warnock
Attack ads flood the airwaves ahead of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. tries to create a hip-hop hit to encourage voting, and Trevor sits down with Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.
11/02/2022
25:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E19November 3, 2022 - Dominique Wilkins
Barack Obama hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a high-octane voting contest, and former NBA star Dominique Wilkins sits down with Trevor.
11/03/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E20November 7, 2022 - Gabriel Iglesias
Democrats and Republicans scramble on the eve of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic investigates a poll worker shortage, and Gabriel Iglesias chats about his stand-up special "Stadium Fluffy."
11/07/2022
34:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E21November 8, 2022 - Thuso Mbedu
Trevor and his correspondents provide Election Day coverage of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black governors, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Woman King."
11/08/2022
31:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E22November 9, 2022 - Mark Leibovich
Trevor covers the results of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Louisiana's refusal to ban slavery, and Mark Leibovich discusses his book "Thank You for Your Servitude."
11/09/2022
24:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E23November 10, 2022 - Jordan Peele
Colorado legalizes psychedelic mushrooms, Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, and filmmaker Jordan Peele discusses "Nope" and his horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud."
11/10/2022
34:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E24November 14, 2022 - Nas
Democrats retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. discusses the history of Black superheroes, and rapper Nas talks about his album "King's Disease III."
11/14/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E26November 16, 2022 - Jonathan Majors
Donald Trump announces a 2024 presidential bid, Desi Lydic breaks down the chaotic history of Black Friday, and actor Jonathan Majors talks about his role in the movie "Devotion."
11/16/2022
42:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E27November 17, 2022 - Barack Obama
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader, and former President Barack Obama discusses the 2022 midterms and the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and throughout the world.
11/17/2022
45:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E28Extended - November 28, 2022 - Will Smith
Donald Trump has dinner with Kanye West and a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago, Trevor covers the 2022 World Cup, and Will Smith talks about his movie "Emancipation."
11/28/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E29November 29, 2022 - Pam Grier
Lawmakers try to prevent a railroad strike, Michael Kosta learns about the haunted doll business, and actor Pam Grier talks about sharing her life story on the podcast "The Plot Thickens."
11/29/2022
09:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E29Pam Grier - "The Plot Thickens"
Actor Pam Grier talks about sharing stories from her influential life and career on the TCM podcast "The Plot Thickens."
11/29/2022
06:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E29The Haunted Doll Business Is Skyrocketing
Michael Kosta learns about the booming haunted doll business with the help of entrepreneur Kat Blowers and enthusiast Stormy Daniels.
11/29/2022
