The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 27, 2021 - Diego Boneta
Season 27 E 18 • 10/27/2021
Cigarette sales suddenly rise in the U.S., Desi Lydic investigates Texas's extreme anti-abortion law, and Diego Boneta talks about his Netflix show "Luis Miguel: The Series."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E8October 7, 2021 - Bobby Hall
Trevor examines the Right to Repair movement, Ronny Chieng rants about the fall season, and rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his memoir, "This Bright Future."
10/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E9October 12, 2021 - Phoebe Robinson
Trevor covers COVID-19 vaccination news, Michael Kosta examines a free speech battle in New Jersey, and Phoebe Robinson discusses "Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes."
10/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E10October 13, 2021 - Rosario Dawson
A megadrought ravages the American Southwest, Lewis Black rails against the use of digital de-aging technology in movies, and actor Rosario Dawson discusses her Hulu series "Dopesick."
10/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E11October 14, 2021 - John Legend
Americans quit their jobs in record numbers, Trevor reacts to Demi Lovato's objection to calling extraterrestrials "aliens," and artist John Legend discusses his HUMANLEVEL initiative.
10/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E12October 18, 2021 - Eve
Trevor covers ongoing drama among congressional Democrats, Jordan Klepper visits a rowdy Trump rally in Des Moines, IA, and Eve discusses her ABC show "Queens."
10/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E13October 19, 2021 - Alex Wagner
Trevor dives into the Striketober worker movement, Dulcé Sloan addresses the lack of trees in low-income neighborhoods, and Alex Wagner discusses her political docuseries "The Circus."
10/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E14October 20, 2021 - Nick Offerman
U.S. police officers push back against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, The Daily Show examines the life of Vladimir Putin, and Nick Offerman discusses "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play."
10/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E15October 21, 2021 - Tammy Duckworth & Michael Pollan
Senator Tammy Duckworth talks about disability rights in the workplace, Michael Kosta quizzes people about current events, and author Michael Pollan discusses "This Is Your Mind on Plants."
10/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E16October 25, 2021 - Anna Kendrick
Alec Baldwin fatally shoots a cinematographer in a tragic filming accident, Trevor highlights Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Anna Kendrick talks about her role on HBO's "Love Life."
10/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E17October 26, 2021 - Tamron Hall
Facebook is under fire for encouraging negativity, Trevor examines police quotas for writing tickets, and journalist and author Tamron Hall discusses her novel "As the Wicked Watch."
10/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E19October 28, 2021 - Kristen Soltis Anderson
Democrats whittle down a major Biden administration plan, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports, and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson discusses her book "The Selfie Vote."
10/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E20Extended - November 1, 2021 - Dan Crenshaw
Trevor covers President Biden's diplomatic exploits overseas, Roy Wood Jr. highlights Black horror movies, and Congressman Dan Crenshaw talks about his book "Fortitude."
11/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E21November 2, 2021 - Vanessa Nakate
SCOTUS disapproves of Texas's anti-abortion law, Desi Lydic examines how Taylor Swift fans are affecting Virginia's governor race, and Vanessa Nakate discusses her memoir "A Bigger Picture."
11/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E22November 3, 2021 - Katie Porter & Charlamagne Tha God
Democrats suffer major electoral losses, Representative Katie Porter discusses corporate abuse of a bankruptcy law, and Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey talks about Tha God's Honest Truth.
11/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E23November 8, 2021 - Spike Lee
Trevor covers the top headlines of the day, Senator Ted Cruz gets into a COVID-19 vaccination beef with Big Bird, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses his career-spanning book "SPIKE."
11/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E24November 9, 2021 - Emily Ratajkowski
Republicans face extreme backlash for supporting Democrats' infrastructure bill, Dulcé Sloan gets educated by Black beekeepers, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski discusses her book "My Body."
11/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E25November 10, 2021 - Bad Bunny
Rep. Paul Gosar posts a violent anime video targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The Daily Show salutes wannabe veterans, and artist Bad Bunny discusses his role in "Narcos: Mexico."
11/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E26November 11, 2021 - Will Smith
Trevor covers the latest coronavirus pandemic news, Desi Lydic celebrates pioneering women in the U.S. military, and Will Smith discusses his movie "King Richard" and his memoir "Will."
11/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E27November 15, 2021 - Chris Christie
Gas prices surge in the U.S., Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) proposes a solution for an ICU bed shortage, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie discusses his book "Republican Rescue."
11/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 • E28November 16, 2021 - Ai Weiwei
A racially charged complaint rocks the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, Ronny Chieng debates passersby about Thanksgiving, and Ai Weiwei discusses his memoir "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows."
11/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E28Ai Weiwei - "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows"
Artist and activist Ai Weiwei discusses his memoir "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows," being detained by the oppressive Chinese government and the urgent sense of purpose driving his art.
11/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E28Russia Destroys Satellite & Lawyer Objects to Black Pastors
The politicization of COVID-19 extends to flu shots, a Russian missile test creates space debris, and an attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial objects to the presence of Black pastors.
11/16/2021
