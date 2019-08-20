The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - September 16, 2019 - Sonia Sotomayor

Season 24 E 169 • 09/16/2019

Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual misconduct again, President Trump hints at war on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses "Just Ask!"

21:29

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E159
Leading Ladies

The Daily Show looks at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stand for equal pay.
08/20/2019
Full Ep
21:30

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E160
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White

The Daily Show celebrates correspondent Jaboukie Young-White's best work, including his trip to the Pittsburgh Equality March and his look at socialism's rising popularity.
08/21/2019
Full Ep
21:29

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E161
Crazy Rich Nation

The Daily Show takes a look at the shady business that rich people have been up to lately, including Robert Kraft's prostitution charges and the college admissions bribery scandal.
08/22/2019
Full Ep
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E162
September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore

President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
09/03/2019
Full Ep
28:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E163
Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader

Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
Full Ep
32:48
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E164
September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross

Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
Full Ep
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E165
September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski

Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
Full Ep
27:41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E166
Extended - September 10, 2019 - Brad Smith

President Trump eases restrictions on trophy hunting, Dulce Sloan investigates a firm that implants microchips in its employees, and Brad Smith discusses "Tools and Weapons."
09/10/2019
Full Ep
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E167
Extended - September 11, 2019 - Greta Thunberg

Drug companies face consequences for their role in the opioid crisis, Lewis Black talks about how digital screen time is affecting kids, and activist Greta Thunberg stops by.
09/11/2019
Full Ep
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E168
September 12, 2019 - September Democratic Debate Special

In this live episode, Trevor covers the third 2020 Democratic presidential debate, and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie gives his take on the event.
09/12/2019
Full Ep
39:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Ep
25:26
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E170
September 17, 2019 - Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle

Elizabeth Warren and President Trump host very different rallies, and Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss South Side.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
25:47
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E171
Extended - September 18, 2019 - Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey

An attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities leads to talk of war, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the blackest material on Earth, and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey discuss "She Said."
09/18/2019
Full Ep
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E172
Extended - September 19, 2019 - Edward Snowden

Canada's Justin Trudeau comes under fire for wearing blackface, Ronny Chieng rails against futuristic bar technology, and Edward Snowden discusses his book "Permanent Record."
09/19/2019
Full Ep
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E173
Extended - September 24, 2019 - Gavin Newsom

Nancy Pelosi launches an impeachment inquiry, Ronny Chieng refuses to get his hopes up about President Trump's downfall, and California Governor Gavin Newsom stops by.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E174
September 25, 2019 - Nick Cannon

President Trump releases a summary of his call with Ukraine's president, Roy Wood Jr. covers a 2020 GOP primary debate, and Nick Cannon talks about his diverse career.
09/25/2019
Full Ep
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E175
Extended - September 26, 2019 - Jameela Jamil

Trevor covers the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, Desi Lydic slams Trump for wasting an impeachment opportunity, and Jameela Jamil discusses "The Good Place."
09/26/2019
Full Ep
29:46
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E1
Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark Sanford

Roy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.
09/30/2019
Full Ep
29:24
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E2
Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand Giridharadas

Trevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."
10/01/2019
Full Ep
27:06
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E3
Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline Woodson

Trevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."
10/02/2019
Full Ep
30:31
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E4
Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Vice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."
10/03/2019
Highlight
06:37

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E4
The Fantastic, Absolutely Tremendous Road to Impeachment - Mike Pence's Role in Ukrainegate

Despite growing evidence of his involvement, Vice President Mike Pence tries to distance himself from President Trump's pressuring of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
10/03/2019
Interview
08:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E4
Tyler "Ninja" Blevins - "Get Good" and Life as an Elite Professional Gamer - Extended Interview

Professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins talks about his role in elite gaming's emergence as a mainstream sport, the daily demands of his career and his book "Get Good."
10/03/2019
Highlight
08:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E4
The Botham Jean Murder Verdict and Its Complex Emotional Aftermath

Trevor discusses the sentencing of ex-policewoman Amber Guyger for killing Botham Jean in his own home and the public reaction to the show of forgiveness by Jean's brother.
10/03/2019
Highlight
05:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E4
Bernie Sanders's Heart Procedure, the FBI's Facebook Strategy & Sugar Daddies for Underpaid Teachers

Bernie Sanders stays politically on-message after undergoing heart surgery, the FBI targets Russian spies with Facebook ads, and struggling teachers seek sugar daddies online.
10/03/2019
