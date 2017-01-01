Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
Roast Battle III: Mike Lawrence vs. Tony Hinchcliffe
Season 3 E 5 • 08/21/2018
Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Jeselnik judge the burns dished out by Mike Lawrence, Tony Hinchcliffe, Jerron Horton and Matthew Broussard.
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E1Roast Battle II: New York Regionals
In the regional competition, J.P. McDade battles Yamaneika Saunders, and Scott Chaplain takes on his friend Eli Sairs at New York City's famed Comedy Cellar.
01/01/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E2Roast Battle II: Denver & Atlanta Regionals
Comedians go head to head in a battle of insults at Atlanta's Laughing Skull and Denver's Comedy Works to determine who will go on to compete at Roast Battle.
01/08/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E5Roast Battle II: Night One
Eight of the 16 comedians face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross, Snoop Dogg and Anthony Jeselnik decide who moves on to the next round.
01/26/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E6Roast Battle II: Night Two
Eight comedians face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross, Whitney Cummings and Ken Jeong decide who moves on to the next round.
01/27/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E7Roast Battle II: Night Three
In the quarter finals, the eight fiercest comedians compete in one-on-one battles as Jeff Ross, Sarah Silverman and John Mayer determine who will move on to the finals.
01/28/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS2 • E8Roast Battle II: Night Four
The four remaining comics go head to head, and judges Jeff Ross, Patton Oswalt, T.J. Miller, Jason Sudeikis and Natasha Leggero determine who will emerge victorious.
01/29/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS3 • E1Roast Battle III: Sarah Tiana vs. Dolph Ziggler
To kick off the third season of Roast Battle, Todd Barry and Brendon Walsh go burn for burn, and Sarah Tiana faces off against Dolph Ziggler.
07/30/2018
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS3 • E2Roast Battle III: Yamaneika Saunders vs. Jamar Neighbors
Robin Tran and Alex Duong sling their hottest burns in a fiery battle, and Roast Battle veteran Yamaneika Saunders takes on The Wave's Jamar Neighbors.
07/31/2018
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS3 • E3Roast Battle III: Randy Sklar vs. Jason Sklar
Roast Battle III: Randy Sklar vs. Jason Sklar - Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Jeselnik must decide who has the harshest burns in battles featuring Joe List, Sarah Tollemache and the Sklar Brothers.
08/07/2018
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS3 • E4Roast Battle III: Sam Morril vs. Joe Machi
Roast Battle veterans Kim Congdon and Olivia Grace verbally spar, and real-life buds Sam Morril and Joe Machi trade barbs.
08/14/2018
