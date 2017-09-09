Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Sam Jay
Season 1 E 11 • 10/13/2017
Sam Jay digs into the struggles of life with her new wife, reveals how she knew she was gay, and tries to understand politics and racism in America.
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Season Preview
Comedy Central is proud to introduce the comedians making their half-hour special debuts on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/09/2017
20:42
20:42
S1 • E2 Chris Redd
Chris Redd shares personal stories about a passive-aggressive flight attendant, helping his cousin come out of the closet and meeting a strange magician in Los Angeles.
09/15/2017
20:41
20:41
S1 • E3 Yamaneika Saunders
Yamaneika Saunders takes the stage to describe losing her virginity when she was 27 and the honorless work of being maid of honor at her best friend's wedding.
09/15/2017
20:39
20:39
S1 • E4 Shane Torres
Shane Torres discusses home-schooled kids, explains how grief can lead to great sex and defends Guy Fieri from those who mock him.
09/23/2017
20:39
20:39
S1 • E5 Jenny Zigrino
Jenny Zigrino talks about being a role model for her younger sister, describes life as a plus-size woman in L.A. and explains how parties change in your thirties.
09/23/2017
20:40
20:40
S1 • E6 Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo talks about having a single mom, describes how mean and specific dating app bios are, and suggests a way to spice up dog walking.
09/30/2017
20:41
20:41
S1 • E6 Jo Firestone
Jo Firestone emphasizes her love of yogurt, reveals what it's like to hook up with a stranger and gauges her audience's embarrassment level.
09/30/2017
20:40
20:40
S1 • E8 Anthony DeVito
Anthony DeVito shares stories about his grandma's love life, dating a younger woman and performing on a cruise ship with Shaggy.
10/07/2017
20:40
20:40
S1 • E9 Julio Torres
Julio Torres discusses veganism and the vulnerability of Daisy Duck, and reads some entries from Melania Trump's diary.
10/07/2017
20:40
20:40
S1 • E10 Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson discusses life as a non-alpha male, his time as a theater kid and the many perils of living alone for too long.
10/13/2017
20:41
20:41
20:40
20:40
S1 • E12 Joel Kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster talks about life as a homeschooled kid, coming out to his conservative parents and being single for the first time in eight years.
10/20/2017
20:41
20:41
S1 • E13 Solomon Georgio
Solomon Georgio details his experiences as an immigrant in the U.S., reveals his obsession with "Harry Potter" and explains what it takes to make it onto his enemy list.
10/20/2017
20:40
20:40
S1 • E14 Adam Cayton-Holland
Adam Cayton-Holland discusses living the chill life in Colorado, his love of birdwatching and his memorable experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
10/28/2017
20:40
20:40
S2 Season 2 Preview
Get a sneak peek of the nine up-and-coming comics you'll see on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/17/2018
20:39
20:39
S2 • E1 Langston Kerman
Langston Kerman fondly recalls living with a white woman who believed in ghosts and explains why phone sex doesn't work in long-distance relationships.
09/28/2018
20:39
20:39
S2 • E2 Megan Gailey
Megan Gailey describes an uncomfortable waxing experience, details the horrors of living in New York City and admits she's convinced she'll be murdered.
09/28/2018
20:39
20:39
S2 • E3 Devin Field
Devin Field acknowledges he's uptight, names the most racist show on TV and imagines ancient Greek theatergoers going to awful plays to support their friends.
10/05/2018
20:39
20:39
S2 • E4 Emmy Blotnick
Emmy Blotnick defines a nonsense phrase she heard on "Wheel of Fortune," discovers where all pop songs come from and professes her love for Fifth Harmony.
10/05/2018
20:39
20:39
S2 • E5 Ryan O'Flanagan
Ryan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.
10/12/2018
