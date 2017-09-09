Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents

Sam Jay

Season 1 E 11 • 10/13/2017

Sam Jay digs into the struggles of life with her new wife, reveals how she knew she was gay, and tries to understand politics and racism in America.

S1
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Season Preview

Comedy Central is proud to introduce the comedians making their half-hour special debuts on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/09/2017
S1 • E2
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Chris Redd

Chris Redd shares personal stories about a passive-aggressive flight attendant, helping his cousin come out of the closet and meeting a strange magician in Los Angeles.
09/15/2017
S1 • E3
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Yamaneika Saunders

Yamaneika Saunders takes the stage to describe losing her virginity when she was 27 and the honorless work of being maid of honor at her best friend's wedding.
09/15/2017
S1 • E4
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Shane Torres

Shane Torres discusses home-schooled kids, explains how grief can lead to great sex and defends Guy Fieri from those who mock him.
09/23/2017
S1 • E5
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Jenny Zigrino

Jenny Zigrino talks about being a role model for her younger sister, describes life as a plus-size woman in L.A. and explains how parties change in your thirties.
09/23/2017
S1 • E6
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Casey James Salengo

Casey James Salengo talks about having a single mom, describes how mean and specific dating app bios are, and suggests a way to spice up dog walking.
09/30/2017
S1 • E6
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Jo Firestone

Jo Firestone emphasizes her love of yogurt, reveals what it's like to hook up with a stranger and gauges her audience's embarrassment level.
09/30/2017
S1 • E8
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Anthony DeVito

Anthony DeVito shares stories about his grandma's love life, dating a younger woman and performing on a cruise ship with Shaggy.
10/07/2017
S1 • E9
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Julio Torres

Julio Torres discusses veganism and the vulnerability of Daisy Duck, and reads some entries from Melania Trump's diary.
10/07/2017
S1 • E10
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson discusses life as a non-alpha male, his time as a theater kid and the many perils of living alone for too long.
10/13/2017
S1 • E12
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster talks about life as a homeschooled kid, coming out to his conservative parents and being single for the first time in eight years.
10/20/2017
S1 • E13
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Solomon Georgio

Solomon Georgio details his experiences as an immigrant in the U.S., reveals his obsession with "Harry Potter" and explains what it takes to make it onto his enemy list.
10/20/2017
S1 • E14
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Adam Cayton-Holland

Adam Cayton-Holland discusses living the chill life in Colorado, his love of birdwatching and his memorable experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
10/28/2017
S2
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Season 2 Preview

Get a sneak peek of the nine up-and-coming comics you'll see on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/17/2018
S2 • E1
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Langston Kerman

Langston Kerman fondly recalls living with a white woman who believed in ghosts and explains why phone sex doesn't work in long-distance relationships.
09/28/2018
S2 • E2
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Megan Gailey

Megan Gailey describes an uncomfortable waxing experience, details the horrors of living in New York City and admits she's convinced she'll be murdered.
09/28/2018
S2 • E3
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Devin Field

Devin Field acknowledges he's uptight, names the most racist show on TV and imagines ancient Greek theatergoers going to awful plays to support their friends.
10/05/2018
S2 • E4
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Emmy Blotnick

Emmy Blotnick defines a nonsense phrase she heard on "Wheel of Fortune," discovers where all pop songs come from and professes her love for Fifth Harmony.
10/05/2018
S2 • E5
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Ryan O'Flanagan

Ryan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.
10/12/2018
S2 • E6
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Chris Garcia

Chris Garcia refuses to get rid of his snaggletooth, explains why Cubans who've left Cuba never return and shares his mom's suggestion that he dress more like Pitbull.
10/12/2018
